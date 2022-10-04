Best Accessories for Microsoft Surface Book 2 and Book 3 in 2022

The Surface Book is a fantastic Ultrabook on its own, but a few accessories could make your life easier. Whether you're looking for a new way to play games, a little protection for the body, or some new headphones, these are the best accessories for Microsoft Surface Book 2 and Book 3.

Best Surface Book accessories

All of the above items are considered the best accessories for Microsoft Surface Book, Surface Book 2, and Surface Book 3. If we're picking a few to get started, stick with the Surface Pen (opens in new tab) for an excellent inking experience. You'll be able to use it with just the tablet or while connected as a complete laptop, and its 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt support offer a natural feel.

To add some storage to the Surface Book without the risk of seeing your SD card damaged, the BaseQI microSD adapter (opens in new tab) can be used. You pop a microSD card into the adapter before inserting it into the side of the Surface Book, allowing you to add storage to the Surface Book on the cheap. It's practical, it sits flush, it's affordable, and it's the best way to add some space to a laptop that's not easily upgraded. It works perfectly with the Book 2 and should work the same with the Book 3, thanks to a similar design.