6 best Surface Pro keyboards that cost less than Microsoft's Type Covers

Like all things Surface, Microsoft's Pro Type Covers can be quite pricey — especially if they're covered in Alcantara fabric. It's tough to find an official Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover for less than $100, and $100 is not chump change. Thankfully, a group of third-party manufacturers stepped in to offer some more wallet-friendly options. That means you can get one of the best Surface Pro keyboards for your 2-in-1 that's much more affordable, whether it's the new Surface Pro 8 or a Pro from a few years ago. These are our favorite Pro keyboard alternatives to Microsoft's Type Covers. (Note: The Surface Pro keyboards featured here will not work with the new Surface Pro X.)

Fintie Backlit Surface Pro Type Cover Multicolor backlit keys

Fintie's version of the Surface Pro Type Cover has backlit keys that light up in seven different colors and at two brightness levels. It packs a built-in 750mAh battery to help support the backlight and Bluetooth, and the layout of the keyboard is designed to be a bit more spaced out than Microsoft's keyboard, according to the manufacturer. It also connects via Bluetooth wirelessly, so it doesn't have to connect physically to your Surface Pro. It tops our list of best Surface Pro keyboards on a budget. $64 at Amazon Brydge SP+ Microsoft Surface Pro Type Cover Traditional style

If you don't like using the kickstand on Surface devices and would prefer to turn your Surface Pro 8 into a more traditional laptop, the Brydge SP+ Surface Pro Type Cover will be right up your alley. Its premium design features an aluminum chassis, a precision touchpad, three different brightness levels for its backlit keys, and a battery life of over six months. It may be an expensive alternative compared to other options on this list, but it's worth every penny — and it's still slightly more affordable than Microsoft's official Type Covers. $140 at Brydge SP+ Arteck Microsoft Surface Pro Type Cover No backlit keys

The Arteck Surface Pro keyboard is one of the cheapest options recommended here, and for the most part, it has all the features of the others, minus the backlit keys. It connects via Bluetooth, and it should deliver up to 50 hours of continuous use on a single hour of charging. Arteck also offers a two-year warranty if it doesn't meet your expectations. It's a quality keyboard for a reasonable price. $44 at Amazon Tomsenn Lightweight Surface Pro Type Cover Money-back guarantee

This keyboard is one of the more affordable options with backlit keys featured here, though it comes in two models: one with lit keys and one without, and you'll pay $5 extra for the LEDs. It has a built-in battery, supports Bluetooth, and it comes with a money-back satisfaction guarantee, something no other product here offers. Unfortunately, this keyboard has the odd upward charging port that some users dislike. From $45 at Amazon FERRISA Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard USB-C and mechanical keys

One of the more affordable best Surface Pro keyboards in this roundup, FERRISA's option boasts most of the same features as the others and a few unique ones. It has a built-in battery (350mAh) to support Bluetooth wireless, which lets you use it when not physically connected to your Surface. It charges via USB-C. It has mechanical keys for a better typing experience and has an 18-month warranty. $46 at Amazon Chesona Surface Pro Case with Keyboard Keyboard case combo

This case-and-keyboard combination features a removable Bluetooth keyboard and costs about the same amount as the other keyboards featured here. The case can also be set to position your Surface Pro at three different viewing or working angles, and it's made of PU leather with a microfiber interior. However, this keyboard does not have a trackpad, so it's best paired with an external mouse. This one also recently got a $10 price cut. $50 at Amazon

If we had to pick ...

Even though Microsoft's Signature Type Cover costs $160 and its regular Type Cover is only $30 cheaper, you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a decent keyboard for your Surface Pro. Every keyboard cover featured in this list is significantly cheaper than Microsoft's official offerings, and most have similar functionality. That includes a quality typing experience, some protection when closed, backlit keys, and general good looks.

If we had to pick just one, though, Fintie's Backlit Surface Pro keyboard is our selection for the best Surface Pro keyboard on a budget because it's reasonably priced, looks beautiful, and has an excellent rating on Amazon based on hundreds of customer reviews.

If money is your main concern, the Arteck Surface Pro keyboard or Tomsenn Lightweight Type Cover could be for you. These budget-friendly boards may not be as advanced as other options on the list, but they're reliable, robust, and functional. At this price level, that's all you can ask for.

