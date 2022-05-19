The best Dell monitor prices and deals for May 2022

So you're looking for a monitor, huh? Well, you can't go wrong with Dell. The key to Dell is in the variety. Whether you're a businessman looking for something for work or you want something pretty to binge your favorite media on or you're a gamer looking for the best refresh rate for your money, Dell has a screen that should work for you. You'll find everything from USB hubs to 4K resolutions to Nvidia G-Sync technology in Dell's monitors, and in some cases you might find it all at once. That'll cost you a pretty penny though, and we're here to save you money with the best monitor prices from Dell not the opposite. Decide what features you need the most and what features you can do without because that will help you decide what monitor deal to invest in.

Did you know Dell makes multiple series of monitors based on the features they have? Look for the letter at the beginning of the model name, and that should give you some idea of what you're buying. Some of the screens are more likely to be covered by Dell's Premium Panel guarantee, too, which is a great policy for replacing monitors that have bad pixels. The guarantee covers all U (UltraSharp) and P (Professional) monitors and even some from the S and C categories on a case-by-case basis. So at least you know when you buy from Dell you're covered.

New Dell monitors are going on sale all the time. These deals regularly include budget screens if you're looking to save a whole lot of money and super popular monitors that fans are always looking to purchase. We've seen every type of screen drop in price at some point, so even if you're holding out hope for something specific you should see it crop up here at some point.

We'll keep this roundup updated with the latest and greatest Dell monitor deals.

Dell's best monitor prices:

Dell SE222H 22-inch monitor $190 $119.99 at Dell

With this screen you get 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a response time up to 2ms. It has 250 nits of brightness, an HDMI and VGA port, and a VA panel. This is as inexpensive as decent monitors go, and the deal will likely disappear before long.

Dell G2422HS 24-inch gaming monitor $370 $139.99 at Dell

You get an IPS panel with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and an outstanding 165Hz refresh rate. It also has 350 nits of brightness and a 1ms response time. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch monitor $560 $299.99 at Dell

An amazing bargain price for such a loaded gaming monitor. The specs include a 1080p resolution, a well above average 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a USB 3.0 hub with four ports. It also has AMD FreeSync tech with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

Dell C1422H 14-inch portable monitor $400 $299.99 at Dell

Think of this monitor as a great supplement to your laptop or other portable device. Just add some real estate to work with while you're on the road or using a cafe as an office. The 14-inch screen includes 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 6ms response time. It has two USB-C ports so you can connect to it with just about anything and a DisplayPort 1.4 with HDCP tech.

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor $540 $329.99 at Dell

The internal specs include 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, a response time up to 4ms, and a 60Hz refresh rate. This is a fantastic media monitor for binge watching your favorite Netflix show. It has 350 nits of brightness, DisplayPort and HDMI connections, and an IPS panel.

Dell 34-inch curved gaming monitor $680 $449.99 at Dell

Getting good bang for your buck with this one. Not only does it have a beautiful curve to help with immersion, it also has a 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. You get 400 nits of brightness, a VA panel, and a USB hub with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 SuperSpeed ports. There is also two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

Dell G3223Q 4K 32-inch monitor $1,100 $769.99 at Dell

This is definitely a monitor that won't disappoint. It comes with 4K pixel resolution, 1 ms response time, and even a 144Hz refresh rate so it's great for both binging movies and playing games. It has a USB hub in the back, 400 nits of brightness, and a Fast IPS panel.