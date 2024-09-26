Atlus' upcoming high-fantasy JRPG epic, Metaphor: ReFantazio, has a playable demo available right now for Xbox and PC

The Royal Magic of the late king announcing the Royal Tournament to see who would become the next king of Euchronia

Metaphor: ReFantazio, an upcoming JRPG made by Atlus, has a new playable demo available to download on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

The demo will let players experience the first several hours of the game's content and transfer their save file progress to the full game when it releases.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2024, for box Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

On September 25, 2024, Atlus had announced a playable demo for Metaphor: ReFantazio, a new high-fantasy JRPG developed by the team behind its critically-acclaimed Persona series. This game aims to be one of Atlus' most ambitious projects yet with an over-the-top and dark anime artstyle, gameplay combines aspects of the Persona series and the Shin Megami Tensei series while adding its own unique mechanics, and much more.

Here's what you need to know about Metaphor: ReFantazio and its playable demo, which is available to download right now for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam

First of all, let's recap the premise of this game for those not in the know. Metaphor: ReFantazio is a turn-based JRPG set in Euchronia, a fictional kingdom beset by bizarre monsters known as 'humans' and its people thrown into chaos after its king was assassinated.

In this game, you play as a young man traveling the land of Euchronia to save the life of its lost prince who is slowly dying due to a powerful and bring peace back to the kingdom.

The demo will contain the first few hours of Metaphor: ReFantazio's story, which will introduce players to its fantastical setting, fast-paced combat system that mixes real-time hack n' slash combat and turn-based combat, and a few of the many Followers and party members who will accompany on your journey.

In addition, you will explore four of the game's dangerous dungeons crawling with foul monsters, and unlock seven of the forty 'Archetypes'. Archetypes are a mysterious power that will transform the user into personifications of legendary heroes of old and allow them to perform devastating attacks that can vanquish even the hardiest of monsters.

Upon completing the demo, players will be able to transfer any progress they made in it including experience points, money, Archetypes etc into the full game by using the save file they made in the demo.

This game is looking to be Atlus' craziest and biggest JRPG since Persona 5

The 'humans' of Metaphor: ReFantazio are bizzare monsters ripped straight out of your worst nightmares. (Image credit: Windows Central / Atlus)

As a longtime fan of Atlus' work since playing Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne on the PlayStation 2 back in the mid-2000s, I've been so looking forward to playing Metaphor: ReFantazio ever since its debut last year during the 2023 Xbox Game Showcase. After playing the demo (on PC) myself, my excitement has grown even more for this upcoming Xbox JRPG.

It combines aspects of Persona 5 Royal and the Shin Megami Tensei series to create a challenging yet satisfying turn-based combat system that rewards strategic play and preparation, the characters you meet are a likable and charismatic motley crew of heroes, the soundtrack is an absolute delight to listen, and it has one of the best art directions I've ever seen in an Atlus JRPG.

If this is just the opening act of Metaphor: ReFantazio, then I can't wait to play the full version when it comes out later this October. Even one of my colleagues, Zachary Boddy, who has never played an Atlus JRPG in his life is excited to play this game when he made this statement during his Summer Game Fest 2024 preview of Metaphor: ReFantazio, "I'm a sucker for a great art style, and Metaphor: ReFantazio looked and felt like the best I've seen from Atlus, with beautiful 3D character models and great combat animations. The combat piqued my interest and held it for the entire demo, and I can see how the vast number of Archetypes will help keep Metaphor riveting and engrossing for dozens of hours."

I have a strong feeling Metaphor: ReFantazio has the potential to be one of Atlus' best Xbox games and best PC titles of 2024, and I hope the full game can live up to such lofty expectations when it releases on October 11, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

