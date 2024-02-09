Best Enshrouded builds: For Wizard, melee Barbarian, Warrior tank, and Ranger

Making strong builds for your character is one of the best parts of any action RPG, and it's particularly fun in Enshrouded. Keen Games' new survival-style ARPG has an incredibly diverse array of skills for players to choose from, with dozens of talents spread out across 12 branching skill trees.

When chosen wisely and paired with the right gear, these skills allow you to conquer Embervale as a heavily armored tank, a powerful elemental mage, an agile and precise archer, and more. The game also allows — and encourages — you to blend playstyles like these together, enabling the development of powerful and creative hybrid setups.

I've been experimenting with Enshrouded's many skill and equipment options since it launched in late January, and have put together four distinct builds that feature both unique playstyles and more than enough power and utility to crush endgame content. Without further ado, here's an in-depth overview of the best Enshrouded builds, as well as the skills, weapons, armors, and other types of gear you'll need to make them work.

Note: This guide assumes you've obtained all 114 available skill points by reaching Level 25 and clearing every Shroud Root and Elixir Well on the map.

Enshrouded: Best Wizard build

This is arguably the most powerful build in the entire game. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Primary stats: Intelligence, Spirit, Constitution

Intelligence, Spirit, Constitution Main skill trees: Wizard, Trickster, Healer

Wizard, Trickster, Healer Fighting style: Staff spellcasting, wands with ward

While every Enshrouded build in this guide is fantastic, you'll want to pick this one if you're looking to achieve the highest overall damage output that's possible in the game right now. Even though the build is rather squishy — the best armor for optimized mage setups offers lower physical resistances, after all — you'll be dishing out a ridiculous amount of damage with it thanks to your high Intelligence, and tons of Spirit means you'll almost never run out of mana while casting spells with your staff, too. When you are low on mana (or spell charges, if you don't have eternal spells yet), you can swap over to a wand.

To get the most out of this setup, you'll need to do your best to take high ground (Double Jump helps with this) and stay decently far away from enemies so you can take advantage of the range that your spells and wand attacks have. If being attacked up close is unavoidable, though, you can teleport away with Blink dodges, or rely on using a shield or a ward in your offhand to block while you have a wand out. The latter — despite having lower block power than shields — also offer resistances to elemental attacks when deployed, making them effective against incoming magic damage.

With the Begone! skill, you'll also have the option of punching mobs while you're not holding anything to knock them back and stun them. Though each of these strikes requires a sizable chunk of mana, they're invaluable in situations where you're close to death and need to get away to heal yourself with Water Aura, healing spells, or consumables like Bandages and health potions. The Terror skill lets you stun enemies when you deal critical damage to them with a spell, as well.

Best Wizard skills

Significant investment into the Wizard skill tree will yield incredibly high magic damage. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To set up this build properly, you'll need to take the following skills from each of the skill trees listed. In addition to enabling absurd amounts of fire and shock DPS (and melting everything with Acid Bite, until it's inevitably nerfed) with your spells and wands, they substantially improve your damage resistances, provide reliable passive health regeneration, and bolster your mobility both in and out of combat.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Tree Skills Wizard Spirit x3, This is the Way, Arsonist, Pyromaniac, Radiant Aura, Sun Aura, Thunder, Lightning, Intelligence x2, Wizard, Chain Hit, Mass Destruction Trickster Spirit x3, Counterstrike, Intelligence x2, Begone!, Terror Healer Intelligence x2, Healer, Healer II, Water Aura, Waters of Life, Spirit Battlemage Intelligence x3, Arcane Deflection, Unity, Wand Master, Sting, Spirit Survivor Endurance x2, Runner, Wanderlust Warrior Constitution Tank Constitution x3, Shiny Plates, Heavy Plates, Tower, Warden, Earth Aura Other Blink, Emergency Blink (Battlemage/Healer) Row 8 - Cell 0 Necromancer (Healer/Wizard) Row 9 - Cell 0 Quick Charge (Wizard/Trickster) Row 10 - Cell 0 Double Jump (Athlete/Survivor)

Quick Charge is worth taking in any build that incorporates casting spells with a staff, but it's a must-have skill in this one. You'll be spamming spells constantly, and without Quick Charge, they take a painfully long amount of time to cast.

Best Wizard armor, staff, and wands

The Elder set of armor is perfect for this Wizard build. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The following armors, staves, wands, rings, and other types of gear are the best ones to use with this build. Though it functions just fine with more common pieces of equipment, using these items will elevate your power and survivability considerably.

Elder Set: The best wizard armor in Enshrouded. Offers large buffs to magic crit damage and chance, max mana, and mana regeneration. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

The best wizard armor in Enshrouded. Offers large buffs to magic crit damage and chance, max mana, and mana regeneration. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Archmage Set: Use this until you get the Elder Set. Has the same bonuses as the Elder Set, but slightly worse resistances. Crafted at the Alchemist.

Use this until you get the Elder Set. Has the same bonuses as the Elder Set, but slightly worse resistances. Crafted at the Alchemist. Shroud Weaver: Even though it doesn't drop above Level 25 anymore, it's still arguably the best staff in the game, especially when casting fire magic since it buffs it. Found in the Kindlewastes (location here). Best spells: Eternal Acid Bite, Eternal Fireball, Lightning Channel, Shroud Meteor, Eternal Chain Heal, Eternal Light Burst

Even though it doesn't drop above Level 25 anymore, it's still arguably the best staff in the game, especially when casting fire magic since it buffs it. Found in the Kindlewastes (location here). Luminous/Ritual Tempest/Frozen Core Wand: The best fire, shock, and ice wands, respectively. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

The best fire, shock, and ice wands, respectively. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Ethereal Plane: The best ward, mainly because it offers resistance to Shroud damage (something you'll be attacked with alot). Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

The best ward, mainly because it offers resistance to Shroud damage (something you'll be attacked with alot). Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Shield of Light: Use this shield if you'd prefer stronger blocking against physical attacks at the expense of the magic resist you'd get from a ward. Crafted at the Blacksmith.

Use this shield if you'd prefer stronger blocking against physical attacks at the expense of the magic resist you'd get from a ward. Crafted at the Blacksmith. Commander's Ring: Excellent ring that gives you 30 extra health and mana. Drops from the Fell Wispwyvern boss in Pikemead's Reach.

Excellent ring that gives you 30 extra health and mana. Drops from the Fell Wispwyvern boss in Pikemead's Reach. Ring of Rapacity: Reduces mana by 20%, but also buffs mana regen by 20%. A must-have for spell-spamming — so good that the developers removed the ability to use two at once in a recent patch. Found on a hidden corpse in Willow Crush in Revelwood (watch this video).

If you're struggling with survivability, you could always swap out a few Elder or Archmage armor pieces for some from tankier sets, such as those that the Blacksmith can craft in the late game. You'll miss out on magic and mana buffs, but the extra physical resistance might just save your life.

Enshrouded: Best melee build

Two-handed melee builds are a little tricky to play, but can dish out amazing damage. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Primary stats: Strength, Constitution, Dexterity

Strength, Constitution, Dexterity Main skill trees: Barbarian, Warrior, Tank

Barbarian, Warrior, Tank Fighting style: Two-handed axe/hammer, one-handed sword/axe, bow

The top Enshrouded builds tend to weave magic and melee together, but this one is notable for its complete lack of any wizardry whatsoever. It can be a bit tougher to play as a result, but the huge bursts of area-of-effect damage you can deal with it are unparalleled, and it even allows you to effectively use a bow to snipe at airborne enemies you wouldn't be able to hit otherwise.

At the core of this build is the Jump Attack, an explosive slam move that'll dish out big chunks of damage to foes near the impact zone and likely Overpower them, if they happen to be guarding. Performed with two-handed axes or hammers and a full Blood Rage Barbarian setup, this attack will hit like an absolute truck — and if you manage to bust through a block with it, you'll proc the Shockwave skill that disorients other nearby enemies and builds up their own stagger meter.

Unfortunately, Jump Attack's animation leaves you exposed for a few seconds, but with investment into the Tank tree, plenty of Constitution, and heavy armor, you'll be able to survive counterattacks, then heal up with Bandages and health potions. You'll have a sword and shield to fall back on for extra defense when you need it, too.

Best Barbarian melee skills

You'll need to put a ton of your points into the Barbarian, Warrior, and Tank skill trees. (Image credit: Windows Central)

These are the talents you should use for this setup. While you could skip the bow-related ones to pump up your Strength even more, I strongly recommend not doing so, as you'll want to be able to effectively shoot down flyers that are almost impossible to hit with melee attacks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Tree Skills Barbarian Strength x2, Heavy Handed, Constitution x2, Breach, Shockwave, Relentless, Heavy Specialization, Barbarian, Blood Rage Warrior Constitution x2, The Warrior's Path, Strength x2, Slasher, Butcher, Veteran Tank Constitution x3, Shiny Plates, Heavy Plates, Tower, Strength x2, Earth Aura Athlete Strength x2, Jump Attack Survivor Runner, Endurance, Wanderlust, Good Metabolism Ranger Dexterity, Marksman, Sharpshooter, Skill Shot, Multi Shot, Ranger Other Evasion Attack, Battle Heal (Tank/Battlemage) Row 7 - Cell 0 Feast (Barbarian/Warrior) Row 8 - Cell 0 Double Jump, Jump Attack II (Athlete/Survivor) Row 9 - Cell 0 Eagle Eye (Ranger/Beastmaster)

You may want to respec into Brute and Hammer Time instead of Slasher and Butcher if you find a few blunt weapons you like. However, most of the top two-handed weapons are axes, and there are even several large maces that deal slashing damage partially.

Best melee weapons and armor for Barbarian

The Soldier armor set is the best one you can craft for this build. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Make sure you seek out these weapons, armors, and rings if you're planning to use this Barbarian melee build. Getting good armor is particularly critical, as you'll be "face-tanking" a lot of damage when using Jump Attack.

Radiant Paladin Set: Offers the best physical protection in the game, along with strong bonuses to health, health regen, and melee critical strike chance. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

Offers the best physical protection in the game, along with strong bonuses to health, health regen, and melee critical strike chance. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Soldier Set: Use this until you find the Radiant Paladin armor, as it has mostly the same bonuses with slightly worse stats. Interestingly, you may want to use the Soldier helmet instead of the Radiant Paladin one, as it has a 12% crit damage buff. Crafted at the Blacksmith.

Use this until you find the Radiant Paladin armor, as it has mostly the same bonuses with slightly worse stats. Interestingly, you may want to use the Soldier helmet instead of the Radiant Paladin one, as it has a 12% crit damage buff. Crafted at the Blacksmith. Deeproot Axe: The best overall two-handed melee weapon. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

The best overall two-handed melee weapon. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Ignited Hammer: Use this if you'd prefer a purely blunt damage setup. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

Use this if you'd prefer a purely blunt damage setup. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Wolf's Snarl Longbow: The best longbow for sniping, which is what you'll need to do against flyers. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

The best longbow for sniping, which is what you'll need to do against flyers. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. White Wolf Sword: Some of the best one-handed damage in the game, and when enhanced, it also deals 20% of incoming damage to the attacker. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

Some of the best one-handed damage in the game, and when enhanced, it also deals 20% of incoming damage to the attacker. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Shield of Light: The best Enshrouded shield for physical defense. Use with the White Wolf Sword when you need to recover health and play more defensively. Crafted at the Blacksmith.

The best Enshrouded shield for physical defense. Use with the White Wolf Sword when you need to recover health and play more defensively. Crafted at the Blacksmith. Ring of Endless Life: This ring has a 3% chance to return all the damage you inflict with an attack as health. Found in chests throughout the game.

This ring has a 3% chance to return all the damage you inflict with an attack as health. Found in chests throughout the game. Ring of Health: More health and health regeneration are always good, and this ring gives both. Found in chests throughout the game.

Note that a good alternative to the Soldier set is the Warden one, which offers the same damage resistances but comes with more defense-oriented bonuses like armor point and parry power increases instead of stamina or melee attack buffs. If you want better protection and don't mind sacrificing a little damage, it's worth using until you get the Radiant Paladin set.

Enshrouded: Best Warrior tank build

This near-unkillable tank build is one of the best for co-op play. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Primary stats: Constitution, Intelligence, Strength

Constitution, Intelligence, Strength Main skill trees: Warrior, Tank, Healer

Warrior, Tank, Healer Fighting style: One-handed sword/axe/wand with shield, staff spellcasting

Supportive tank or paladin-style characters have historically been one of the most popular character archetypes in RPGs, and this incredible Warrior setup lets you live that power fantasy in Enshrouded. With proficiency in heavily armored melee fighting, drawing enemy aggro, team-wide healing and damage mitigation, and defensive spellcasting, it's unquestionably one of the strongest builds in the game, and the best one you can take into co-op play.

Though the damage you're able to deal with this setup isn't as impressive as what's possible with the previous two builds, you'll more than make up for that with impenetrable defenses and invaluable supportive abilities. Between a shield for blocking and parrying, auras around you that constantly heal, reduce incoming damage, and burn hostile mobs, the ability to spawn health, mana, and stamina-regenerating orbs when you land magic weapon crits, and spells like Chain Heal and Light Burst that heal allies and disorient foes, you'll bring a massive amount of utility to any group you play with.

The only real weakness of this build is its mobility, as you can't take skills like Double Jump or Runner without sacrificing some of your defensive capabilities. That's hardly a significant problem, though, as movement talents like those are merely convenient, rather than critically important.

Best Warrior tank skills

The core skills for this build are found in the Warrior, Tank, and Healer trees. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To maximize the effectiveness of this tank build, you'll need to choose these skills as you level up. The most important of the lot are the ones in the Warrior, Tank, and Healer tree, as well as in the branch between Tank and Battlemage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Tree Skills Warrior Constitution x2, The Warrior's Path, Strength x2, Slasher, Butcher, Veteran, Swift Blades Tank Constitution x3, Shiny Plates, Heavy Plates, Tower, Strength x2, Nemesis, Arch Nemesis, Earth Aura, Thick Skin Battlemage Intelligence x2, Arcane Deflection Healer Intelligence x2, Healer, Healer II, Water Aura, Waters of Life Wizard This is the Way, Spirit, Arsonist, Pyromaniac, Radiant Aura, Sun Aura, Intelligence, Wizard, Chain Hit Trickster Spirit, Counterstrike, Intelligence Other Evasion Attack, Battle Heal, Spirit, Bloodletting, Life Burst (Tank/Battlemage) Row 7 - Cell 0 Blink, Emergency Blink (Battlemage/Healer) Row 8 - Cell 0 Quick Charge (Trickster/Healer)

The Bloodletting skill is particularly valuable in tough, drawn-out boss fights, as landing repeated crits with your magic weapon (more on that below) will proc it frequently and create orbs that sustain the health, mana, and stamina of both you and your allies. Life Burst, meanwhile, heals nearby allies whenever you get a kill, which will help your party cut through hordes of individually weak hostiles.

Best tank weapons, armor, and gear

Nothing tops the Radiant Paladin armor set for this build. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Using the right type of gear is important for every build, but in this case, it's essential. You'll need a one-handed magic weapon that deals fire damage for everything to synergize properly, so farming late game chests for one should be your top priority.

Radiant Paladin Set: This is, without a doubt, the best armor for tanking. It provides unrivaled physical protection as well as lots of buffs to health and health regen. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

This is, without a doubt, the best armor for tanking. It provides unrivaled physical protection as well as lots of buffs to health and health regen. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Warden Set: Make and use this until you're able to find a full set of Radiant Paladin armor. Notably, the helmet gives you extra parry power, so it's worth considering over the Radiant Paladin helm if you often go for parries. Crafted at the Blacksmith.

Make and use this until you're able to find a full set of Radiant Paladin armor. Notably, the helmet gives you extra parry power, so it's worth considering over the Radiant Paladin helm if you often go for parries. Crafted at the Blacksmith. Nova: This build focuses on fire damage and magic weapons specifically, and this sword checks both boxes. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

This build focuses on fire damage and magic weapons specifically, and this sword checks both boxes. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Lightforged Axe: An alternative one-handed magic weapon to Nova that also deals fire damage. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

An alternative one-handed magic weapon to Nova that also deals fire damage. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Shield of Light: We're tanking, so a good shield for blocking is a must. This is the best. Crafted at the Blacksmith.

We're tanking, so a good shield for blocking is a must. This is the best. Crafted at the Blacksmith. Shroud Weaver: While it's the best staff for any magic build, it's a must-use in this one since it improves the offensive fire magic you'll be casting. Found in the Kindlewastes (location here). Best spells: Eternal Acid Bite, Eternal Fireball, Eternal Chain Heal, Eternal Light Burst

While it's the best staff for any magic build, it's a must-use in this one since it improves the offensive fire magic you'll be casting. Found in the Kindlewastes (location here). Luminous Wand: Use this to deal fire damage from range whenever your mana is low and you can't cast spells. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

Use this to deal fire damage from range whenever your mana is low and you can't cast spells. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Commander's Ring: Gives you 30 extra health and mana, both of which are very handy to have more of as a paladin-style tank. Drops from the Fell Wispwyvern boss in Pikemead's Reach.

Gives you 30 extra health and mana, both of which are very handy to have more of as a paladin-style tank. Drops from the Fell Wispwyvern boss in Pikemead's Reach. Ring of Rapacity: Use to sacrifice 20% of your mana for 20% faster mana regen, which is a fantastic trade-off. Found on a hidden corpse in Willow Crush in Revelwood (location shown here).

If things ever start to look dicey while you're holding the front line, I recommend casting the Light Burst spell. It will blow enemies back a bit and stun them, giving you some time to get blocking stamina back and regenerate health.

Enshrouded: Best Ranger build

This Ranger build is one of the most versatile and fun to play setups. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Primary stats: Dexterity, Strength, Intelligence, Constitution

Dexterity, Strength, Intelligence, Constitution Main skill trees: Ranger, Warrior, Healer

Ranger, Warrior, Healer Fighting style: Bow, one-handed sword/axe/wand with ward, staff spellcasting

It's pretty difficult to make a pure archery build work well in Enshrouded, but that doesn't mean bow-focused setups aren't viable. In fact, this one is one of the most powerful in the whole game, and it's also exceptionally versatile since it works archery, melee combat, and the use of wands and spells into one ultra-flexible build.

With investments into a whopping 10 skill trees as well as the branches that connect several of them and 10 points of Dexterity, Strength, Intelligence, and Constitution, this build is perfect for those that prefer a jack of all trades style. Most of the time you'll be using longbows and shortbows for sniping and medium-range combat respectively, but you also have the stats and skills needed to fight up close with sword and shield or dish out burst damage with staff spells. Your massive stamina pool makes it easy to quickly get into the best positions for each of these approaches, as do evasion and mobility talents like Runner, Double Jump, Updraft (amazing with the Ghost Glider), and Blink.

Of course, your melee strikes and magic casts won't hit as hard as they would in more specialized builds, but your ability to quickly adapt to any situation compensates for that weakness — especially in solo play. The most significant drawback of this setup is that it's very resource-intensive, as arrows are fairly expensive to make and you'll go through lots of them quickly.

Best Ranger skills

You'll be putting points into nearly every skill tree with this build. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The small Ranger skill tree significantly buffs your bow damage for a fairly low point cost, which is why there's room to invest into so many other trees with this build. Choose the following talents with those points to create the ultimate generalist character.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Tree Skills Ranger Dexterity, Marksman, Sharpshooter, Skill Shot, Multi Shot, Ranger Assassin Dexterity, Airborne, Endurance Trickster Counterstrike, Intelligence Healer Intelligence x2, Healer, Healer II, Water Aura, Waters of Life Battlemage Intelligence x2, Arcane Deflection Tank Constitution, Shiny Plates Warrior Constitution x3, The Warrior's Path, Strength x2, Slasher, Butcher, Veteran, Swift Blades Barbarian Strength x2, Heavy Handed, Constitution, Breach, Shockwave Athlete Strength, Jump Attack Survivor Runner, Endurance, Wanderlust Other Eagle Eye (Ranger/Beastmaster) Row 11 - Cell 0 Updraft (Trickster/Assassin) Row 12 - Cell 0 Quick Charge (Trickster/Wizard) Row 13 - Cell 0 Blink, Emergency Blink (Healer/Battlemage) Row 14 - Cell 0 Evasion Attack, Battle Heal (Battlemage/Tank) Row 15 - Cell 0 Double Jump, Jump Attack II (Athlete/Survivor)

Intelligence points are particularly important if you want to deal effective damage with your spellcasting, as we're not taking any of the damage-buffing skills in the Wizard tree. Alternatively, you can use the points I put into Trickster and Battlemage into something like the Tank or Athlete tree if you don't care about magic.

Best Ranger bows, weapons, and armor

Visually and stat-wise, the Eagle Eye armor set is perfect for this build. (Image credit: Windows Central)

For ranger builds like this one, you'll want to track down armor that offers solid protection and bonuses to ranged damage and stamina, as well as top-notch bows, one-handed melee weapons, a good shield or ward, and other types of gear. The following is what I recommend specifically:

Eagle Eye Set: Gives you the best balance of physical and magic resistance in the game, as well as major bonuses to stamina, stamina regen, ranged damage, and ranged crit chance. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

Gives you the best balance of physical and magic resistance in the game, as well as major bonuses to stamina, stamina regen, ranged damage, and ranged crit chance. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Deerstalker Set: This endgame set is your best option until you can get Eagle Eye armors. Offers the same bonuses, but with some lower stats. Crafted at the Blacksmith.

This endgame set is your best option until you can get Eagle Eye armors. Offers the same bonuses, but with some lower stats. Crafted at the Blacksmith. Wolf's Snarl Longbow: The best longbow for sniping from afar in terms of raw damage (Eagle Eye will help you land headshots). Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

The best longbow for sniping from afar in terms of raw damage (Eagle Eye will help you land headshots). Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Ornate Wood Bow: A situational alternative to the Wolf's Snarl Longbow that deals more damage if you're able to hit an enemy in the back with your arrows. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

A situational alternative to the Wolf's Snarl Longbow that deals more damage if you're able to hit an enemy in the back with your arrows. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Shadowbane: The best shortbow for mid-range fighting. Has a faster draw speed than longbows, making it ideal for mobile fighting. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

The best shortbow for mid-range fighting. Has a faster draw speed than longbows, making it ideal for mobile fighting. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Sword of Radiance: Unique for its five straight enhancements to crit chance. Constantly procs Battle Heal, which works in tandem with Water Aura to regen your health effectively in melee fights. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

Unique for its five straight enhancements to crit chance. Constantly procs Battle Heal, which works in tandem with Water Aura to regen your health effectively in melee fights. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Ethereal Plane: Use this if you don't mind sacrificing some physical block power to gain resistance against Shroud damage. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

Use this if you don't mind sacrificing some physical block power to gain resistance against Shroud damage. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Shield of Light: The best shield for guarding against physical damage. Crafted at the Blacksmith.

The best shield for guarding against physical damage. Crafted at the Blacksmith. Shroud Weaver: The top staff for magic damage, especially if you cast fire magic with it. Found in the Kindlewastes (in a chest here).

The top staff for magic damage, especially if you cast fire magic with it. Found in the Kindlewastes (in a chest here). Best spells: Eternal Acid Bite, Eternal Fireball, Lightning Channel, Eternal Chain Heal, Eternal Light Burst

Eternal Acid Bite, Eternal Fireball, Lightning Channel, Eternal Chain Heal, Eternal Light Burst Luminous/Ritual Tempest/Frozen Core Wand: These are the strongest wands for each type of elemental damage. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes.

These are the strongest wands for each type of elemental damage. Best farmed from Gold Chests and bosses in the Kindlewastes. Ring of Endless Life: Occasionally, this will return all the damage one of your attacks does to you as health. Found in chests throughout the game. Alternative — Commander's Ring: An extra 30 health and mana never hurt, especially in a build like this where mana is a bit lacking. Drops from the Fell Wispwyvern boss in Pikemead's Reach.

Occasionally, this will return all the damage one of your attacks does to you as health. Found in chests throughout the game. Ring of Rapacity: 20% more mana regen for 20% less mana is a tradeoff that's too good to pass up. Found on a hidden corpse in Willow Crush in Revelwood (found here).

To switch between different bow types without opening your inventory, equip one as your ranged weapon on your character sheet and put the others on your hotbar. You'll then be able to hold Q to prepare to fire the one you equipped, or press a hotkey to pull out other ones.

Enshrouded is available now on PC through Steam Early Access for $30. It's rapidly become one of the best PC games to play right now, especially if you're a fan of fantasy worlds, survival gameplay, and action RPG combat.