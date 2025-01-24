Get Xbox Game Pass for the best price and play everything from the Xbox Developer Direct

Everyone is excitedly buzzing following yesterday's Xbox Developer Direct, where we learned the release dates for three highly anticipated titles alongside the bombshell announcement of Ninja Gaiden 4. Every major game showcased—including Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33—will be day-one additions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which you can bag right now for only $29.79 at CDKeys for 3 months.

Xbox's 2025 lineup is stacked—here’s how to stack Xbox Game Pass codes and save big.

Xbox Game Pass is killing it in 2025 with some bumper releases. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Yesterday's Xbox Developer Direct was jam-packed with stuff to get excited about for 2025, and Xbox Game Pass is about to become even better value, but you can save more money by grabbing it from a third-party website like CDKeys.



Let’s break down the numbers and why this deal is a no-brainer:

First, consider the cost of buying these games outright:

First up, the surprise reveal of the direct, Ninja Gaiden 4. A new entry in a classic franchise from the Xbox 360 era that has everyone excited for its Fall 2025 release, and even a sneaky shadow-drop of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black to Xbox Game Pass, a remake of the classic 2008 game. As we don't know the launch price for this game yet I'm going to be extremely conservative and go for $49.99

Then we had a brand new trailer for South of Midnight, the new game from the creators of We Happy Few. This launches on April 8 for $39.99 for the standard edition.

for the standard edition. Next up the explosive Doom: The Dark Ages trailer revealed its launch date to be May 15, 2025 and it will be $69.99 .

. Finally, my own personal most anticipated title of the showcase, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was slated for April 24, 2025 and will be $49.99.

That’s a whopping $209.96 just for these four titles. Or, you could buy four 3-month Game Pass Ultimate codes for $29.79 each, totaling $119.16. This covers a full year of Game Pass, unlocking not just these blockbusters but the entire Xbox Game Pass library—thousands of games spanning indie gems, AAA hits, and everything in between.



And that’s not all. Xbox Game Pass is also home to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Stalker 2, Diablo 4, and our own 2024 Game of the Year award winners like Hellblade 2, Fallout 76, Vampire Survivors, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Why pay for these individually when you can access them all (and more) for one unbeatable price?



Let’s not forget the extra perks of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, like Xbox Cloud Gaming, exclusive discounts if you do want to purchase games to keep, and perks for certain games like Overwatch 2. Sure, managing subscriptions can feel overwhelming when you have others like Amazon Prime and Netflix to consider, but Game Pass is one that genuinely saves you money. Gaming is an expensive hobby, and Game Pass gives you a chance to play more games—while discovering titles you might’ve never tried otherwise.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just got even better with 'Bring Your Own Games'

I even use Xbox Cloud Gaming on my Steam Deck (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate keeps getting better, and its latest feature makes it even better value: Xbox Cloud Gaming now includes the Bring Your Own Games program. This allows you to stream a growing list of owned titles directly from the cloud, with no downloads required—perfect for gaming on the go. Take it from me: this feature has already saved me money. I almost bought Balatro on mobile, but since it’s in the Cloud Gaming library, I can play it on my phone as part of my subscription.

What’s more, the growing collection of Play Anywhere titles and Xbox Cloud Gaming works perfectly with handhelds like the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. It makes portable gaming easier while we (impatiently) wait for the official Xbox handheld. Even if you’re using a Steam Deck, a few simple tweaks can get cloud gaming running on the deck, unlocking even more ways to play the massive Game Pass library.

Looking ahead, following the Developer Direct, there's a lot to get hyped about. Obsidian's Avowed is just weeks away from launching straight into Game Pass, adding another must-play title to the mix.

For just $29.79 for 3 months at CDKeys, whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone now’s the perfect time to take advantage of this deal.