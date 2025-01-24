Get Xbox Game Pass for the best price and play everything from the Xbox Developer Direct
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best way to play Ninja Gaiden 4, Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 and South of Midnight
Everyone is excitedly buzzing following yesterday's Xbox Developer Direct, where we learned the release dates for three highly anticipated titles alongside the bombshell announcement of Ninja Gaiden 4. Every major game showcased—including Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33—will be day-one additions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which you can bag right now for only $29.79 at CDKeys for 3 months.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months)
Was: $49.99
Now: $29.79 at CDKeys
With instant access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Play Anywhere titles, and new releases like Doom: The Dark Ages you can dive into an adventure without worrying about $70 a game prices.
Windows Central's guide to Xbox Game Pass
✅Perfect for: Gamers who want access to a huge library of titles across Xbox, PC, and the cloud.
❌Avoid if: You only play free-to-play games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone as you only need Xbox Game Pass Standard or Core.
👉See at: CDKeys.com
💰Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy
🤩Alternative deal: Xbox Game Pass Core for $59.99 $43.39 at CDKeys
Xbox's 2025 lineup is stacked—here’s how to stack Xbox Game Pass codes and save big.
Yesterday's Xbox Developer Direct was jam-packed with stuff to get excited about for 2025, and Xbox Game Pass is about to become even better value, but you can save more money by grabbing it from a third-party website like CDKeys.
Let’s break down the numbers and why this deal is a no-brainer:
First, consider the cost of buying these games outright:
- First up, the surprise reveal of the direct, Ninja Gaiden 4. A new entry in a classic franchise from the Xbox 360 era that has everyone excited for its Fall 2025 release, and even a sneaky shadow-drop of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black to Xbox Game Pass, a remake of the classic 2008 game. As we don't know the launch price for this game yet I'm going to be extremely conservative and go for $49.99
- Then we had a brand new trailer for South of Midnight, the new game from the creators of We Happy Few. This launches on April 8 for $39.99 for the standard edition.
- Next up the explosive Doom: The Dark Ages trailer revealed its launch date to be May 15, 2025 and it will be $69.99.
- Finally, my own personal most anticipated title of the showcase, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was slated for April 24, 2025 and will be $49.99.
That’s a whopping $209.96 just for these four titles. Or, you could buy four 3-month Game Pass Ultimate codes for $29.79 each, totaling $119.16. This covers a full year of Game Pass, unlocking not just these blockbusters but the entire Xbox Game Pass library—thousands of games spanning indie gems, AAA hits, and everything in between.
And that’s not all. Xbox Game Pass is also home to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Stalker 2, Diablo 4, and our own 2024 Game of the Year award winners like Hellblade 2, Fallout 76, Vampire Survivors, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Why pay for these individually when you can access them all (and more) for one unbeatable price?
Let’s not forget the extra perks of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, like Xbox Cloud Gaming, exclusive discounts if you do want to purchase games to keep, and perks for certain games like Overwatch 2. Sure, managing subscriptions can feel overwhelming when you have others like Amazon Prime and Netflix to consider, but Game Pass is one that genuinely saves you money. Gaming is an expensive hobby, and Game Pass gives you a chance to play more games—while discovering titles you might’ve never tried otherwise.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just got even better with 'Bring Your Own Games'
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate keeps getting better, and its latest feature makes it even better value: Xbox Cloud Gaming now includes the Bring Your Own Games program. This allows you to stream a growing list of owned titles directly from the cloud, with no downloads required—perfect for gaming on the go. Take it from me: this feature has already saved me money. I almost bought Balatro on mobile, but since it’s in the Cloud Gaming library, I can play it on my phone as part of my subscription.
What’s more, the growing collection of Play Anywhere titles and Xbox Cloud Gaming works perfectly with handhelds like the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. It makes portable gaming easier while we (impatiently) wait for the official Xbox handheld. Even if you’re using a Steam Deck, a few simple tweaks can get cloud gaming running on the deck, unlocking even more ways to play the massive Game Pass library.
Looking ahead, following the Developer Direct, there's a lot to get hyped about. Obsidian's Avowed is just weeks away from launching straight into Game Pass, adding another must-play title to the mix.
For just $29.79 for 3 months at CDKeys, whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone now’s the perfect time to take advantage of this deal.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months)
Was: $49.99
Now: $29.79 at CDKeys
"For anyone who wants to game while saving money, for others who simply want all-you-can-eat exploration and discovery, and for those who want to take their games on the go, Xbox Game Pass is simply divine." — Jez Corden
Windows Central's guide to Xbox Game Pass
👉See at: CDKeys.com
🤩Alternative deal: Xbox Game Pass Core for $59.99 $43.39 at CDKeys
Can I share Xbox Game Pass with someone else?
Yes. You can share Xbox Game Pass with another person. To do this, you need to sign in on their Xbox with your account, Navigate to Profile & system > Settings > General > Personalization. Then to My home Xbox, and choose Make this my home Xbox.
Now anyone on this console can play your games and game pass subscriptions games, however they won't have access to Game Pass specific perks and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.