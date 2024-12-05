Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Game Pass? Yes, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on Game Pass once it launches on Xbox and Windows PC. Something to be aware of, though, is that day one, it will only be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Indiana Jones launches onto Game Pass day one

Troublesome Nazis are no match for a trusty whip. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

2024 has been home to a handful of great Xbox exclusives — STALKER 2 stands tall as one of the best open-world shooters ever developed if you ask me, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is perfect for fans of games with a heavy focus on cinematic storytelling — and now, Microsoft is preparing to close out the year with (what is hopefully) another: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. First teased for the first time in 2021, the action-adventure title is now finally coming out in just a few days.

Given that this is the first Indiana Jones game on Xbox and Windows PC since 2009's LEGO Indiana Jones 2 and that it's being developed by Bethesda and the Wolfenstein studio MachineGames, it's hardly surprising that there's quite a bit of excitement for this new Indy adventure. And with it scheduled to officially drop on December 9 next week, many players are curious if they'll be able to jump in with Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass is Microsoft's buffet-style gaming service that allows its subscribers to access a library of hundreds of games both old and new in exchange for a monthly fee.

The good news for Game Pass users is that since Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a first-party Xbox game, it is indeed launching onto Game Pass day one on both Xbox and PC. A caveat to be aware of, though, is that you'll only be able to play it if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass specifically. The console-specific tiers Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Standard will not include Indiana Jones at launch, so keep that in mind. PC-only gamers will likely want to subscribe to PC Game Pass to enjoy Indy, while users of both Xbox and PC will be best served by the premium Ultimate tier since it works across both platforms and also lets you use Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Will it come to Xbox Game Pass Standard?

Another look at Indy as he appears in the Great Circle. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle may not be coming to Xbox Game Pass Standard on day one, but will it make it to the console-only version of the service in the future? Ultimately, there's no way to know for sure, as there's been no word of a plan to bring titles Microsoft excluded from Standard when it released like Diablo 4 and Starfield back onto it at the time of writing.

If Microsoft plans to handle major first-party releases similarly to how Electronic Arts does with its titles and its EA Play service, games such as Indiana Jones won't make their way to Game Pass Standard for several months or potentially even years after launch. However, it's unknown if this is actually what the firm wants to do or not; it could have an entirely different release plan in mind, or it may keep big games like this off Standard permanently to encourage Xbox Game Pass Ultimate purchases.

Thankfully, it's not too hard to find good deals on Game Pass Ultimate subscription time, so you should still be able to play the game through the service affordably even if Indiana Jones never comes to the less expensive Standard tier.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is scheduled to launch on Dec. 9, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, with a PlayStation 5 version coming in 2025. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Anyone that buys the Premium Edition of the game gets three-day early access. For more information, consult our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preorder guide.

