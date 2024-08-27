Grab some of the best Batman games ever made for less than $6 on PC with this steal of a deal

Back in 2009, a team of relatively unknown game developers at the time called Rocksteady Studios released a third-person action-adventure game based on DC Comics' Batman franchise titled, Batman: Arkham Asylum. This game rocked the video game industry with its admiration for the source material, superb gameplay, and atmosphere, and would go on to kick-start one of the most critically acclaimed video game trilogies based on superhero comics.

This trilogy has been gathered into a compilation called Batman: Arkham Collection and CDKeys is currently selling the PC version for $5.29, a humongous 91% discount price slash off its MSRP of $65.99.

✅Perfect for: Fans of Batman, action-adventure games with heavy emphasis on stealth, exploration and combat. ❌Avoid if: You aren't a fan of open-world exploration, don't like Batman, and prefer more linear action games.

Why should you buy the Batman: Arkham Collection even if you never read a Batman comic in your life?

Batman taking Gotham's trash to its cage in Arkham Asylum. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

For the longest time, trying to find a great video game based on your favorite comic book superhero, let alone Batman, was nearly impossible as 95% of them were rushed cash grabs that barely worked, and the few good ones were mediocre at best. That all changed when Rocksteady Studios unleashed its Batman: Arkham trilogy upon the world and wowed both video game fans and comic book fans with their polished gameplay and love for the Batman mythos.

For those unaware, the Batman: Arkham trilogy is a series of third-person, action-adventure titles where you play as Batman, a legendary vigilante crime-fighting detective who protects the citizens of Gotham City from all kinds of villains ranging from bank robbers to insane criminal masterminds.

The first game, Batman: Arkham Asylum (released in 2009), has you trapped in the titular asylum, and you must find a way to prevent its inmates from escaping and causing havoc. This game was widely praised in its heyday by critics and fans (including me) for its dark and gothic atmosphere, its cast of fun, deranged, and delightfully evil villains to hunt in epic boss battles, a wonderfully detailed setting to explore, and an engaging, reactive combat system.

It also had an entertaining story where you scoured the depths of Arkham Asylum learning about its sordid history while grappling with some of Batman's vilest arch-enemies including The Joker, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Bane, and more.

By far the best part for me was the stealth segments where you stalked the inmates of Arkham Asylum, taking them out one by one, and using scare tactics to frighten them into making mistakes that will leave them vulnerable. These moments truly made me feel like I was Batman, preying upon superstitious and cowardly crooks who are about to have a fist full of vengeance knock their lights. And I say this as someone who generally doesn't enjoy stealth in video games as I prefer tackling enemies directly.

Batman engaged in battle with the mysterious Arkham Knight (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

Its sequels, Batman: Arkham City (released in 2011) and Batman: Arkham Knight (released in 2015) would expand upon the core gameplay loop of Batman: Arkham Asylum by replacing the tightly compact Metroidvania-style exploration with an open-world sandbox approach.

In addition, these games improved upon Batman: Arkham Asylum's gameplay with more in-depth stealth and combat mechanics, epic settings ripped straight from the comics to explore, being able to play as different characters such as Nightwing, Catwoman, and Robin, and included more villains from Batman's iconic rogues' gallery to battle with including Hugo Strange, Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, a new original villain called the Arkham Knight, and more.

What sinister plans does The Joker and his cohort Harley Quinn have in store for Batman? (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

If you're a fan of Batman, you will absolutely love these games as they are painstakingly, hand-crafted love letters that pay homage to nearly every aspect of the Batman franchise from the comic books, movies, and TV shows.

If you're a fan of action-adventure games but have never seen any piece of Batman media before, then these games are still worth your time and money as they still hold up today after many years from their original releases on Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Also, they are self-contained adventures that don't require newcomers to read a Batman comic in order to understand what's going on as the narrative does a good job of introducing the setting and characters, while providing an in-depth lore glossery for those who wish to learn more.

Rocksteady Studios' Batman: Arkham trilogy is compiled together under Batman: Arkham Collection. This bundle contains the Game of the Year Editions of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Knight, and all their DLC together for one definitive package. Batman: Arkham Collection usually runs for a high MSRP of $65.99 at most online retailers.

However, CDKeys is hosting a mighty 91% discount deal for the PC (Steam) version of Batman: Arkham Collection, reducing its hefty price tag from $65.99 to $5.29. This means you get your hands on three amazing games for less than $6! If that isn't a bargain worthy of admission, then I don't know what it is.

Can I trust CDKeys?

Absolutely. CDKeys is a trustworthy online retailer with a favorable reputation for selling redeemable download codes for some of the best PC games and console games at considerably low discount prices.

Is Batman: Arkham Collection playable on Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go?

All games in the Batman: Arkham Collection are compatible with the Steam Deck, although you may need to install a software program called Proton Next in order to get Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City to run.

As a result of this, the Batman: Arkham Collection should have no problems running on the ASUS Rog Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go, as they feature more powerful hardware compared to the Steam Deck.