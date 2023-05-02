How long is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? On average, completing the single-player campaign of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will take most players approximately 20 hours in total. However, this time will depend on your playstyle and difficulty level. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is packed with extra, optional side content and collectibles, so players who wish to explore as much of the game as possible can expect to add an extra 10-15 hours to their playtime, while 100% completionists could add another 10-15 hours on top of that.

A long, surprisingly personal single-player campaign

The Empire is relentless, and it's not going to let Cal go without a fight. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a direct follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, continuing the story of wayward Jedi Cal Kestis five years after the conclusion of the previous game. As a sequel, Survivor is bigger, grander, and more refined than its predecessor, and thus will take most players longer to complete its expansive, single-player campaign.

While Fallen Order took an average of 15-20 hours to complete, Survivor will take most players between 20-25 hours to reach the final credits. However, this is the average playtime for players who mostly focus on the story content and only marginally explore the game's side content, of which there is considerably more than in the last game. If you play on a higher difficulty, you may also take longer to complete the campaign.

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you will once again follow the story of Cal Kestis and his helpful companion, BD-1. This time, however, you'll witness a far more personal, emotional story revolving around Cal and his unbearable weariness after struggling to survive being hunted by the Empire for all these years. Cal will reunite with old friends, make new ones, and deeply examine his motivations to keep moving forward, who he wants to be as a person and a Jedi, and more.

The overall goal for Cal in Survivor is to find the hidden world of Tanalorr, which could possibly offer a safe haven away from the cruel and insurmountable Empire. There are countless challenges to overcome before Cal and his companions can reach the lost planet, however, and progressing through these obstacles is what will fill at least 20 hours of time in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Plenty of side content for fans and completionists

Exploring the vast, varied worlds in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will add hours to your save file. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If the lengthy single-player campaign isn't enough to satiate you, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is also packed with a ton of extra content. The entire game is filled with collectibles like valuable treasure, new in-game lore, cosmetic items for BD-1, Cal, and his lightsaber, Force Tears that give you Health, Force, and Skill Point upgrades, other upgrades like new Stims for instant health recovery, Seed Pods to build up a garden, and more.

To find all of these collectibles, you'll need to carefully explore every area and planet. Some areas can't be accessed the first time you discover them, too, requiring that you revisit past planets later on in the game. Besides collectibles, there are also actual side quests and missions that can grant you additional story content and unique rewards, optional Jedi Chamber challenges, and difficult, boss-like Legendary adversaries.

By our estimations, this side content comfortably adds another 15-20 hours to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order if you're looking to do as much as you can. Since most players will probably hit a fair bit of side content as they progress through the main campaign, spending 25-30 hours in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not far-fetched in the slightest. Completionists who want to finish 100% of all the content in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, including its Achievements, will likely spend at least 50 hours in the game.

One of the best games of the year

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the best games on Xbox right now, and is genuinely one of the greatest Star Wars video game adventures of all time. There are dozens of hours of content in this game, so those who are hesitant to finish their time as Cal Kestis have plenty to do. Unfortunately, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has lots of known issues and bugs at launch, especially on PC, so be weary of these problems if you're planning to jump into the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5, and retails for USD $69.99. There is also a Deluxe Edition available and includes a wide variety of additional cosmetic items for Cal Kestis, BD-1, and Cal's lightsaber.