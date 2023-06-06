How to summon a Golem with the Necromancer in Diablo 4

If your preferred class in Diablo 4 is the Necromancer you've probably seen mention of Golems while assigning your abilities. What you might not know is exactly what it is and how to summon one.

The Golem is exclusive to the Necromancer, so if you're playing as anything else then you can stop reading here. Each class has its own specialities, and the Golem is one that belongs to the Necromancer.

Here's how you get one and put it to work.

How to unlock the Golem in Diablo 4

Before you can use a Golem there's a Necromancer class quest that you need to complete. When you hit level 25 it'll show up on the map, simply follow it to completion.

It isn't too difficult, but there's plenty of enemies to slay. It involves visiting a shrine and clearing a short dungeon but once complete you'll be able to use the Golem.

How to summon a Golem

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Before getting into how to summon a Golem it's worth pointing out something important. It's an either-or situation.

You can have a Golem, or you can have your Skeleton minions, but you can't have both at the same time. If you have one equipped and go to equip the other, it will automatically switch.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

To summon the Golem, you simply need to assign it to your ability bar like you would the Skeletons or any of the other abilities you're using. It has a small cooldown but also quite a bit of health, so it's less of a concern than your Skeletons disappearing in front of your eyes.

There's more than one type of Golem, too, and some mild tweaking you can make to it to make it better fit your build.

The different Golems you can use

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There are three types of Golems in Diablo 4 and which you use will depend on your own build and play style.

To choose you need to access the menu through The Book of the Dead, which can be found in your ability menu. If you're on PC, you can use the keyboard shortcut Shift+C to quickly access it.

The gallery below shows you the three types, Bone, Blood, and Iron, along with their respective perks. Additionally, you can sacrifice your Golem and the ability to summon one at all and receive buffs to your Necromancer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central)

Whether a Golem is right for you or not will depend on how you're building your Necromancer and how you like to play Diablo 4.

Personally, I still find running the Skeletal Warriors and Mages better, in part because they move a lot faster and can strike more enemies at once. But in boss battles where corpses are at a premium to keep summoning them, a Golem can be a better fit.

Nevertheless, now you know how to get yourself one and how to put it to good use.