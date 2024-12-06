Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC? Yes, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available to purchase and play on PC. Specifically, it can be bought on both Steam and the Microsoft Store platforms, with the latter giving players the option to access it with PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Indiana Jones comes to PC day one

Official Launch Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube Watch On

The last several years have been fantastic for gaming, and 2024 has been a pretty great one, too. From huge releases like the popular co-op shooter Helldivers 2 and the long-awaited open-world immersive sim STALKER 2 to surprise hits like the creative deck builder Balatro and the solo-developed indie darling Animal Well, excellent titles of all sizes, shapes, and genres have launched this year to great acclaim. One major game that's still yet to come out, though, is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — a highly anticipated action-adventure game from Bethesda and MachineGames.

When you consider that this is the first Indy game on mainstream gaming systems since 2009's LEGO Indiana Jones 2 and also that it's been developed by the same team responsible for the well-received Wolfenstein titles, it's not surprise to learn that tons of gamers are excited for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's December 9 release. On top of that, those flames of hype have only been fanned by strong reviews and Metacritic scores, with Windows Central's own Samuel Tolbert awarding it a 4.5/5 score in our review. As a consequence of this, there are many wondering which platforms they'll be able to play this next Indy adventure on, including hopeful PC gamers.

For those gamers, I have good news: as a first-party Microsoft Xbox and PC exclusive, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will officially be available to play on Windows PC. Specifically, you can get it on both Steam and the Microsoft Store for its $69.99 MSRP, giving you two different storefront options. Note that the Indiana Jones PC system requirements have been made public ahead of its upcoming launch, so be sure to review them and make sure your rig is ready for the title (the requirements are very steep, so there's a good chance you'll need to make an upgrade).

What other platforms is Indiana Jones on?

Emmerich Voss, an antagonist in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Buying Indiana Jones and the Great Circle directly from Steam or the Microsoft Store is one option, but it's not the only one. As an exclusive available on both Xbox and PC, you have the option of picking the game up on one of Microsoft's Xbox Series X or Series S consoles and playing it that way. According to reviews, its technical performance is very stable and smooth on these systems, so if you have a current-gen Xbox, it may be worth getting that version instead of the demanding PC one.

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month pre-paid cards are just $29.29 at CDKeys, giving you three months for the price of one and a half even after the recent price increase to $19.99/month

On both Xbox and PC, it's also possible to play Indiana Jones with an Xbox Game Pass subscription on day one instead of purchasing it at full price. PC Game Pass will give PC players access through the Microsoft Store, while the premium tier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate unlocks it on both platforms and also allows you to stream it with Xbox Cloud Gaming. PC Game Pass is definitely the best option if you strictly play on PC, though I'd invest in Ultimate if you're a multiplatform gamer and like using the cloud to play when you're away from your dedicated setups.

Finally, it's worth noting that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a timed exclusive, with Microsoft planning to publish a port of the title on Sony's PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025. There's no word of a specific launch date for this port yet, but when it does eventually come, you'll be able to get it and play the game on the PS5.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is scheduled to launch on Dec. 9, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, with a PlayStation 5 version coming in 2025. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Anyone that buys the Premium Edition of the game gets three-day early access. For more information, consult our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preorder guide.

