Is Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 on Game Pass? Yes. Anyone with an active Game Pass subscription will be able to play the sequel to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice when it launches day one on May 21, 2024. You can even preinstall the game right now.

Hellblade II launches on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass

Considering that Hellblade II is being produced by Xbox Game Studios, it comes as no surprise that the game will be joining the long list of Game Pass games on day one. Since this gritty sequel is coming to both PC and Xbox, anyone with a PC Game Pass subscription, an Xbox Game Pass subscription, or Game Pass Ultimate (which includes both the Xbox and PC services) will be able to play it on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 when it releases.

I know I'm looking forward to seeing another adventure through the eyes of the Pict warrior, but it has been a few years since the first game released and I know I've forgotten certain details. If you're like me and need a plot refresher, make sure to check out our Hellblade story recap. Or if you have other questions about the game, read our Hellblade II FAQ.

What can we expect for Hellblade II's plot?

Hellblade 2 was originally announced at The Game Awards 2019. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

So what exactly can we expect from this story? The original game ended with Senua reaching a level of acceptance for a personal loss. Now the sequel seems to be focused on her taking revenge on the invading forces who destroyed her home. As the official Xbox page says, "Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without." As such, I think we can expect challenging battles once again as well as threats brought on both by Senua's psychosis and outside opposing forces.

Outside of that, NinjaTheory and Xbox Game Studios have been pretty tightlipped about what the plot for Hellblade II actually is. As such, we've hardly seen any clips for the upcoming title, either, but if it holds to the artistic vision of the first game it will have a masterfully developed story while also being a cinematic feast for the eyes. Considering that the game is going to be delivered in a 2.39:1 aspect ratio, I think it's safe to say the developers have put a lot of thought into the visual playing experience. Motion capture has also heavily been utilized to provide the most realistic portrayal of the various actors including the stunningly raw performance of Senua herself by Melina Juergens.

Another thing we know is that Hellblade II has an amazing photo mode that allows users to determine where light comes from for dramatic effect, so you'll be able to capture some intense moments and share them with others.

I've been impatiently waiting for this game since we first saw a trailer for it at The Game Awards 2019 (which also happened to be when the Xbox Series X was revealed). I'm certain that the wait will have been worth it.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II After coming to terms with a personal loss in the previous game, Pict warrior Senua starts off on a new journey to fight against tyranny. Along the way, she'll deal with challenges both external and internal. Preorder for PC: CDKeys (Steam code) for $49.39

Preorder for Xbox Xbox for $49.99

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II looks like it might be one of the best PC games of 2024, as well as one of the best Xbox games of all time. It's slated to launch on the Microsoft Store (PC and Xbox), and Steam on May 21 — check our Senua's Saga: Hellblade II specs guide to make sure your PC rig can run the game.