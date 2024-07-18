This new docking station is one of the few that actually works with the new ROG Ally X, unlike others that won't fit the gaming handheld

What you need to know

The ROG Ally X is an improved gaming handheld that releases on July 22, 2024.

Due to the location of the ROG Ally X's ports and the slightly thicker form factor, many previously released docking stations don't work with this new gaming handheld.

JSAUX is a gaming accessory company that has made a name for itself with its reliable docking stations and other peripherals.

The company just launched a brand new 6-in-1 docking station that is designed to fit all PC gaming handhelds including the upcoming ROG Ally X.

Last month, I had the opportunity to conduct a hands-on ROG Ally X preview in order to get a feel for this upcoming PC gaming handheld. There are several notable physical differences between this new device and its predecessor, as seen in my ROG Ally vs ROG Ally X side-by-side comparison, and one of the most notable changes is port location. Instead of being near the center of the device, the new ROG Ally X's dual ports are on the far right side. As I noted in my preview, this made it so that only one of the three gaming handheld docking stations I currently own actually was able to plug into the Ally X without straining.

In answer to this problem, gaming accessory company JSAUX has released a brand new 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station with a longer USB-C cable. It is specifically designed so that the cable can easily plug into ROG Ally X and all other major gaming handhelds on the market today. You can find it selling for $45.99 at JSAUX.

JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station HB0609 | $45.99 at JSAUX This docking station is specifically designed with a long enough USB-C cable to plug into ROG Ally X, the original ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Legion Go. It features a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB-C PD 100W port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

✅Perfect for: People who want to connect their gaming handheld to a TV or monitor. ❌Avoid it if: You want a docking station where the ports are laid out horizontally rather than vertically. JSAUX has many other docking stations to help you out there.

Guaranteed to work with ROG Ally X

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: JSAUX) (Image credit: JSAUX) (Image credit: JSAUX) (Image credit: JSAUX)

6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station specs Cable length: 18cm (7 inches)

Ethernet: 1000MBps Gigabit

Ports: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1x USB-C PD 100W port, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1x Ethernet port, and 1x HDMI 2.1 port

Dimensions: 120 x 85 x 45mm (4.72 x 3.35 x 1.77 inches)

Weight: ~179g (6.31 oz)

JSAUX is a very well-known name among gaming handheld enthusiasts. In fact, most of the people here at Windows Central who own a gaming handheld have one of this company's docking stations — I personally have two. They are dependable and offer the right amount of power flow needed to work with my various gaming handhelds.

Unlike most other JSAUX docking stations, which have the ports laid out horizontally, this one's ports run vertically along the back of the stand used to prop the gaming handheld up. The USB-C cable is at the very top of this supportive stand, which allows it to easily reach the ROG Ally X's more distant ports without straining. What's more, the base is wide enough to hold the thicker ROG Ally X casing.

With this 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station in place, you can easily connect a gaming monitor or TV to the HDMI 2.1 port, which supports up to 4K at 120Hz. The RJ45 port should maintain a stable internet connection when plugged in. Plus, there are two USB-A ports (5Gbps), a USB-C (5Gbps), and a USB-C PD (100W input) for connecting various accessories. It's a very helpful layout that should supply everything you need for your gaming sessions.

As with most of JSAUX's docking stations, this new one isn't just meant for one device. It can also be used with Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go. It's just especially nice for ROG Ally X owners since it's specifically designed to fit it.

The ROG Ally X's dual USB-C ports are on the far left side of the device whereas the original ROG Ally's port is more toward the center. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

In order to understand why some docks fit the original ROG Ally but don't work with the ROG Ally X, it's important to note that the newer handheld has a thicker frame and that its dual USB-C ports are further to the side than the original Ally's solitary and more centered one. You can see this difference in the picture above. Since many docking stations only have a USB-C cable that's just long enough to plug into the device without much wiggle room, many older docking stations do not work with ROG Ally X.

I'll be getting one of these JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Stations in the near future and will review it to see just how well it works with my own ROG Ally X. Don't worry. I'll also test it with my Legion Go, Steam Deck, and original ROG Ally, too. So check back here for that.