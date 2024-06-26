Make room for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree with this discounted Seagate Storage Expansion card for Xbox Series X|S

When Elden Ring launched in 2022, the game wowed fans and critiques alike. Now, two years later, FromSoftware has expanded the award-winning game with the Shadow of Erdtree DLC. The expansion adds between 30-40 hours of gameplay to Elden Ring. It also takes up about 18GB of storage on your console. Luckily, it's easy to get more the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S with a Seagate Storage Expansion Card. That card happens to be on sale right now for $249.99 for the 2TB model.

How big is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is a massive DLC that adds 30-40 hours of gameplay to the game. The expansion adds a gigantic open world map with plenty of secrets and an engaging story. It also takes up a fair amount of space on your console. The Microsoft Store states that the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is approximately 18.31GB. If you get Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition, which includes Elden Ring, the recent DLC, and some other bonus content, you're looking at 72.75GB of storage being taken up.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree review highlights

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree earned a perfect score in our review. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

While the expansion has received mixed reviews, several complaints revolve around the difficulty of the DLC. Brendan Lowry called the DLC the "easiest 10/10 we've ever given" in our Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree review.

"The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is Elden Ring at its most refined, with overly formulaic elements of the base game's open world design cut away and some of the most exhilarating boss battles in the entire FromSoftware Soulsborne catalog," said Lowry.

"The result is a game-sized masterpiece of an expansion that will keep players enthralled for upwards of 40 hours, with its new map home to an enjoyable character-driven narrative, a diverse collection of treasures, and countless secrets to discover."

The expansion's gigantic open map, world design, and boss fights all earned praise, as did Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's art, visuals, and story. Some balancing elements, reused, enemies, and certain quests being tough fall into the "con" column, but the overall experience is excellent.

Elden Ring was already an award-winning game and one of the best Xbox games, but the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC takes things to another level.

"Now that I've played through the full experience myself, though, I feel compelled to stress that it's not just "more of the same." It's better," said Lowry.

"It's everything you love about Elden Ring, but amplified, and with none of the design issues that detracted from the base game's excellence. Not only does it rekindle the joy of discovery in this incredible world, but it elevates it to new heights."

