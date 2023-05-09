Need even more Sonic in Minecraft? This leaked DLC may fulfil your fantasies

What you need to know

The Minecraft Marketplace is an excellent choice of official Minecraft DLC from first and third-party creators.

There's already an official Sonic the Hedgehog DLC, too, but Sega and Mojang Studios may not be done collaborating.

A new leak from the Microsoft Store suggests a new "Sonic Textures" DLC is heading to Minecraft in the near future.

This is likely a texture and skins pack to change the appearance of Minecraft and its models.

Minecraft has earned its place as one of the most successful games of all time just on its own merits, but the Minecraft Marketplace for the universal, cross-platform Bedrock Edition contains countless additional, optional DLC like maps, adventure worlds, texture and skin packs, and more. A new leak from the Microsoft Store suggests that Minecraft is once again teaming up with another gargantuan franchise.

The first Sonic and Minecraft DLC not enough to slake your thirst? Now, you can look forward to another.

Sonic Textures será un próximo DLC para Minecraft, filtrado hoy en la store de Xbox. No sabemos exactamente el contenido que tendrá, Aunque el nombre apunta a skines para los personajes, enemigos o animales del juego. ¡Este es el key art filtrado! pic.twitter.com/rHcATJFWROMay 8, 2023 See more

The "Sonic Textures" DLC for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition had its key art leaked in the Microsoft Store, according to Twitter user @sonicparadise. The upcoming DLC is mired in mystery, but there's a lot we can speculate based on the name and accompanying image.

While the existing Minecraft x Sonic DLC is a full adventure resembling a 3D Sonic game (but in Minecraft, obviously), Sonic Textures will likely be a combination texture and skins pack. The DLC will alter the appearance of Minecraft's world with new textures for all the blocks, as well as fresh skins to make Minecraft's mobs (and your characters) look a part of the Sonic universe. Other details on the new Sonic and Minecraft DLC, including when we can expect it and how much it will cost, aren't available.

If you need a new Minecraft adventure a little sooner than that, the Minecraft Marketplace is also getting an epic Dungeons & Dragons DLC that will let players embark on D&D campaigns inside one of the best Xbox games of all time.

Even players content with vanilla Minecraft are in for treats, as the recent Minecraft: Bedrock Edition patch update continues to improve the game ahead of the release of the major Minecraft 1.20 "Trails & Tales" content update later this year. The update will add plenty of new content like Camel and Sniffer mobs, mechanics like archaeology, biomes like the Cherry Grove, and much more.

