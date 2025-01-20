My all-time favorite wired controller (with superior input latency vs. Xbox's) is on sale for under $71
Razer's ultra-responsive and button-remappable Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired controller is on sale at Amazon for over half its original price tag
If you want to take your gaming skills to the next level but feel that standard controllers are holding you back, then 3rd party peripherals are the way to go. One such product is the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, a premium wired controller with remappable buttons and extremely accurate controls that have little to no input delay.
This controller is normally sold for a steep MSRP of $149.99 but it is on sale for a more affordable price tag of $70.32 at Amazon.
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Controller
Was: $149.99
Now: $70.32 at Amazon
"An excellent controller with arguably superior sticks and buttons than the official Xbox controller itself. The extra features sweeten the deal, with a sensitivity clutch aspect that feels almost too good to be true." — Jez Corden, Managing Editor
✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for a controller with sharper response times, highly accurate inputs, and more customizable buttons to suit their playstyle.
❌Avoid if: You prefer using wireless controllers because the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a wired-only controller. that requires to be plugged in at all times.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more
🤩Alternative deal: $79.95 at Walmart
What makes the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma worth buying over a standard Xbox controller?
The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has a plethora of features that make it one of the best Xbox controllers on the market despite being a wired controller with no wireless connectivity whatsoever. It's got a wide variety of controls like face buttons, triggers, back peddle buttons, and shoulder buttons, all of which can have their functions remapped from game to game with the free Razer Controller App to suit your preferences.
It has hair-trigger locks and a Sensitivity Clutch that reduces the time it takes to register trigger and joystick inputs so you can pull off faster, more precise shots in first-person action games like Stalker 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to name a few.
The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma also includes RGB lighting to add immersive lights when playing games in the game, and comfy ergonomic features like textured, rubberized grips and well-rounded design to keep your hands comfortable for long hours of gaming.
However, the feature that elevates this controller above its peers (and one that earned the praise of our very own Jez Corden during his Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma review) is its extremely high input accuracy and fast response times.
The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma features a polling rate of over 500Hz and an average input latency of under 4ms, which is twice the polling rate and 2.8ms faster than the standard Xbox Series X|S controller. In layman's terms, this means that you will experience very little to no input lag and your inputs will be registered at lightning-quick speeds while using the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.
With the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, I was able to have a vastly easier and more fun time beating tough games like Elden Ring and Capcom's Monster Hunter series as this controller allowed me to perform attacks and defensive blocks with much cleaner inputs than the regular Xbox controller ever did.
So, if you want to get the most out of playing the best Xbox games without being held back by input delay as much as possible, then I highly recommend the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma. This controller is currently on sale for $70.32 at Amazon after having its MSRP of $149.99 cut down by 53%, making it $29.67 cheaper than its premium successor, the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition controller.
