My all-time favorite Xbox controller is on sale with a massive discount before Black Friday even has a chance to start

Black Friday is only a couple of months away, and already online retailers are beginning to host lucrative early discount deals for the often-expensive gaming accessories and peripherals. One of the best bargains I've seen to date is happening over at Amazon for one of my all-time favorite gaming controllers, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.

Normally, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has an MSRP of $149.99, but Amazon has currently slashed its price down to $99.99 with a hearty 33% discount.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller | was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is an exceptional wired controller that comes equipped with responsive and remappable buttons and analog sticks, comfy ergonomics, and a sensitivity clutch for more precise analog stick movement, among many other features.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Should you buy the Wolverine V2 Chroma in 2024?

This controller has served me well for many years and still has plenty of life in it yet. (Image credit: Future)

When I'm looking for high-quality gaming controllers and devices to play the best Xbox titles and best PC titles with precise controls and comfortable ergonomics, I turn to Razer. This company has produced some of the finest gaming peripherals, laptops, headphones, and other devices that will last you for years to come.

One of my favorite Razer products is the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller. This joypad has served me well for many years since I acquired one in 2021 and has held up remarkably well despite its age.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma features very responsive buttons, back peddles, and analog sticks whose functions can reconfigured using the free Razer Controller app on your Xbox Series X|S. The analog sticks also include sensitivity clutches, which can reduce the speed at which the analog sticks execute motion in-game and help you move or aim more precisely when playing fast-paced action games or first-person shooters.

On top of that, this controller has rubber, textured grips to make it comfortable to use for long hours of gaming, and removable magnetic analog sticks that you can switch out for other compatible magnet sticks to suit your needs.

While it may feature wireless connectivity or the technological improvements of the recently released Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is still an amazing controller that I would highly recommend to anyone looking for one of the best Xbox gaming controllers on the market that will last them longer than the standard Xbox controller.

Not to mention, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is currently way cheaper to purchase than the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro right now, thanks to this early Black Friday deal courtesy of Amazon. The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma normally has an MSRP of $149.99 but Amazon reduced its price by 33%, making it now worth $99.99, that's essentially half the retail price of a Razer Wolverine V3 Pro which at the time of this writing, $199.99. Now that's a bargain if I ever saw one.