My favorite handheld is finally at a price I can recommend it

I'm often asked what my favorite handheld is, and it's always such a tough question to answer because not one of the gaming handhelds on the market right now are doing everything I need perfectly. For that, I'm waiting in anticipation for the official Xbox handheld to make itself known. If I had a gun to my head and had to make a Sophies Choice style decision, I know I would choose the Logitech G Cloud; it's only real failing is that it's such a high cost for a cloud-only gaming device. That is, until now. Logitech has shaved off $50, making it a lot more tempting a proposition.

Logitech G Cloud | was $299.99 now $249.99 at Logitech (add to basket to get this price)



Put simply, this is the perfect handheld gaming device if you have a stable internet connection. Play the Xbox Cloud Gaming library, stream from your console, and use other great services like Nvidia Geforce Now while benefiting from incredible battery life and ergonomic design.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Note that the device will show as $299.99 when you click on the link, but if you add to basket the $50 is deducted at checkout.

Is the Logitech G Cloud worth it?

Image 1 of 5 Logitech G Cloud (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Logitech G Cloud is the closest I have to an Xbox handheld Logitech G Cloud streaming an Xbox console dashboard (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Streaming from my Xbox over a stable connection, I can get the console experience. Logitech G Cloud (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) I played most of Baldur's Gate 3 through Nvidia GeForce Now Logitech G Cloud (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) My son uses the Logitech G Cloud to play Peppa Pig and watch Youtube Logitech G Cloud (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) There's also Steam Link if you don't have an Nvidia subscription

The Logitech G Cloud has often been overlooked in the handheld gaming wars, despite its impressive features. Positioned as a cloud-based gaming device, many expected it to undercut the Steam Deck, a full-fledged gaming PC offering local games. However, its initial launch price of $349.99 in October 2022 immediately put it at a disadvantage. In comparison, even the entry-level Steam Deck at $399 seemed a better deal to most consumers, aided by Valve's subsidy from game sales.



It's a crying shame, because the Logitech G Cloud is truly a fantastic piece of kit. It's notably lighter than the Steam Deck, making it far more comfortable for extended gaming sessions. Its battery life is exceptional, offering up to 12 hours of gameplay—a significant advantage over competitors that often require additional power banks.



Despite later dropping to $299.99, the G Cloud still seemed pricey, though it boasts a 7-inch IPS 1080p display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and robust build quality, positioning it as a solid gaming device. At its current price of $250, it becomes a compelling option, and despite my wishes I doubt it will drop lower with a lack of a revenue-generating store ecosystem like those of Steam Deck and Xbox.



Personally, I find myself using the Logitech G Cloud more than my Steam Deck, particularly at home with a stable internet connection thanks to Nvidia GeForce Now. This service eliminates the hassle of tweaking settings, ensuring smooth performance for games like Diablo 4 and Baldur's Gate 3. It also supports remote play from Xbox and cloud-based gaming for titles like Fallout 76, all without frequent trips to the charger.



There's a small cult-like community of Logitech G Cloud owners on Reddit spreading the word about our lord and saviour, the G Cloud. Similar to the Steam Deck, it has a passionate fan base of users who, despite initial pricing concerns, stand by their purchase. Now it's a little cheaper, I hope you'll join us!