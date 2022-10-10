Overwatch 2: How to get and transfer Legacy Credits, and how to spend them

In addition to obtaining rewards from Overwatch 2's Battle Pass, players can also acquire them by using some of the game's various currencies. One of these is Legacy Credits, which represent Overwatch Credits from the original game that carried over when Overwatch 2 launched. Though the loot box business model that accompanied them is gone, Legacy Credits aren't going anywhere (unless you spend them).

In this guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about Legacy Credits, including how you can get them, what they're for, and where you can (and can't) spend them.

Overwatch 2: How to get Legacy Credits

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

As their name suggests, Legacy Credits are a currency that originated in the original Overwatch and carried over to Overwatch 2. They could be earned by opening loot boxes, either as direct drops or in small amounts as compensation whenever duplicate cosmetics dropped.

Since Overwatch 2 has replaced the old loot box model and Overwatch Credits with the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, Overwatch Coins, and a microtransaction shop, it's not possible to earn new Legacy Credits in the sequel. However, if you own multiple Overwatch accounts across multiple platforms, you should try merging your accounts. This cross-progression feature effectively allows you to pool all of the Legacy Credits you have on all of your accounts into one, which will be helpful if you ever want to make a big purchase with them.

Merging Overwatch accounts is a fairly quick and painless process, as it can be done in a matter of minutes. Make sure to check out our article on how to merge your Overwatch 2 accounts for a clear and detailed guide on the process.

Overwatch 2: How to spend Legacy Credits

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

If you're wondering how to use and spend Legacy Credits, know that their primary purpose is to be used to purchase skins, emotes, and other cosmetics that released in the original Overwatch. While you may not need to do this if you played the first game extensively and unlocked everything from loot boxes, this will help out players that missed out on some items before Overwatch 2 launched. Note that new Overwatch 2 players will have to use Overwatch Coins to purchase legacy items instead.

Legacy Credits can also be used to obtain what Blizzard calls "core launch cosmetics" for new heroes like Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. These are simple skins that aren't quite as impressive as what you'll find from the Battle Pass or in the shop, but they still look cool in their own way and are great skins to use until you get something better.

To spend your Legacy Credits on items like these, you'll need to go into the Hero Gallery from the main menu and then select the hero you want to purchase cosmetics for. Items in the various cosmetics lists that can be purchased with Legacy Credits will have the white Legacy Credit symbol next to their name, so keep an eye out for it. Note that you can't use Legacy Credits to purchase Premium Battle Passes, Battle Pass tiers, items from the shop, and advanced new skins that Overwatch 2's new heroes will inevitably get over time.

