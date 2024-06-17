Overwatch 2's upcoming Power Rangers-inspired season and Transformers collaboration may convince me to jump back in

What you need to know

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the launch date for Overwatch 2, Season 11 along with a trailer showcasing the wide range of new content it will bring.

The season titled "Super Mega Ultrawatch" will feature new cosmetic skins to grab, a new map, the return of the Pink Mercy skin, Hero Mastery missions for Kiriko and Soldier 76, new and returning game modes, and a collaboration event with the Transformers franchise.

Season 11 of Overwatch 2 is scheduled to begin on June 20, 2024.

Season 11 of Overwatch 2 is scheduled to begin on June 20, 2024.

This season will be themed around reimaging various Overwatch heroes as villains and superheroes inspired by the iconic 1990s superhero show, Power Rangers, and will feature a plethora of new skins, game modes, balance changes for Heroes, and more throughout the season.

Here's everything you need to know in this upcoming season of Overwatch 2.

New and returning cosmetic skins

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To start things off, Ashe will be getting a new supervillainess Mythic skin called Calamity Ashe, complete with new visual effects for her abilities and Ultimate. You can unlock Calamity by collecting 50 Mythic Prisms (the game's new in-game currency introduced in Season 10), and use any remaining Prisms to customize the skin with three additional configurations.

Ashe isn't the only one to get a new skin as there will be several new Legendary skins for Reaper, Roadhog, Zenyatta, Genji, Ana, Wrecking Ball, Cassidy, Sojourn, and more.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There will also be a new type of weapon skin coming in Season 11 called Mythic Weapon Skins. These cosmetic weapons can be equipped with any matching hero and will give their attacks visual effects and sounds. You can unlock Mythic Weapon Skins by purchasing the base skin with 50 Mythic Prisms then unlock additional levels with 10 Mythic Prisms to upgrade it with a Weapon Flourish emote, elimination visual effects and reactive effects.

The first of the Mythic Weapon skins will be the Mythic Bound Demon Reinhardt weapon skin and it will be available on July 23, 2023.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 11 will a bring new Premium Battle Pass where players can unlock the Ultrawatch skins for Genji, Reaper, and Sojourn, an additional Lifeguard skin for Lucio, and other rewards like sprays and skins.

If players purchase the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle, they will be able to obtain the base battle pass' content along with 20 Tier skips, 2000 Overwatch Coins, and the new Kaiju Roadhog and Kaiju Zenyatta Legendary Skins.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To celebrate Overwatch 2 reaching 100 million concurrent players, Blizzard Entertainment is bringing the coveted Pink Mercy skin along with a new Rose Gold Mercy skin in a bundle. All proceeds made from purchasing these skins will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (do note these exclude applicable platform fees and taxes. The new Mercy skins will be available for purchase on June 25, 2024.

Event and weekly challenges

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To aid players in their progress in completing the Season 11 Battle Pass, Season 11 will implement various event challenges that will reward players 40,000 Battle Pass XP. In addition, if players up to 40 games with these event challenges, they will be able to obtain the Aztec Sombra bundle which contains an Epic skin for Sombra, a name card, and a spray.

Season 11 will also rework weekly challenges so it will be easier for players to complete them. If a player misses a week, they can catch up on complete that week's challenges before moving to the current week's challenges. In addition, completing 3 weekly challenges will instantly net you 20,000 XP and each week will offer new milestone rewards.

Twitch Drops Campaign cosmetics

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Starting on June 20, 2024, Overwatch 2 will host Twitch Drops campaigns where players can obtain fan-made cosmetics by watching various Overwatch 2-focused Twitch streamers.

From June 20, 2024, to June 24, 2024, players can grab the Letter on the Wind spray for Kiriko (which was hand-drawn by the community artist Angela Ziegler [@A2Ziegler]) by tuning in for three hours, and obtain the Nihan Hanzo Epic Skin by watching Twitch for 7 hours.

Then from June 20 to June 24, players can obtain the Cute Rose Gold Mercy icon (which was drawn by community artist Dani Ellis [@OWGrandma]) by watching Twitch for 3 hours and have a second chance to grab the Letter on the Wind spray and the Nihon Hanzo Epic Skin if they missed out on the previous campaign.

Do note that watch time and progress after the first campaign ends will be reset.

The new Runasapi map

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 11 will introduce a new Push map called Runasapi set in a town secluded in the Peruvian Andes mountains. Players will need to keep a close eye out for enemy ambushes as they escort the TS-1 payload to the finish line as this map will contain many tight streets to navigate through and steep cliffs perfect for snipers to position themselves at.

This map will be available to play on June 20, 2024, and be featured in Quick and Competitive game modes.

In addition, the layout of the Colosseo map will be reworked in Season 11.

New and returning Game Modes

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

When Season 11 launches on June 20, 2024, it will bring back the Community Crafted mode in the arcade. In this mode, Overwatch 2 content creators will rebalance the Heroes of Overwatch with all kinds of hitscans tweaks, new tricks, and many more surprises that will completely alter their playstyles for a new experience.

On July 15, 2025, there will be a new game mode for Quickplay called Hacked. In this mode, players will be able to choose new passive abilities for their heroes based on their role and even upgrade them to gain an edge in battle.

New Hero Mastery missions

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 11 will host new single-player Hero Mastery missions for Kiriko and Soldier 76. Players who complete the missions will earn a bunch of rewards including 22,500 Battle Pass XP.

These Hero Mastery Missions will last from June 20, 2024, to July 9, 2024.

Overwatch X Transformers & Summer Games 2024

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

By far the most shocking announcement is that on July 9, 2024, Overwatch 2 will be hosting a crossover event in collaboration with the Transformers franchise. Details on this crossover are currently a mystery but judging from Overwatch 2's previous collaborations with One Punch Man and Cowboy Bebop, it will likely involve giving the Overwatch characters Transformer-themed skins.

In addition, Overwatch 2's Summers Games 2024 seasonal event will be begin on July 9, 2024 where players can take part in sports-themed game modes to earn Lifeguard skins for various Overwatch heroes.

The nostalgia is too tempting for me to ignore in this season of Overwatch 2

Personally speaking, I decided to move on Blizzard's long-running hero shooter after many years of playing as I eventually got tired of it despite how fun it is slicing enemies with Genji or blasting them in the face as Reaper. However, this latest season of Overwatch 2 which is combining both Power Rangers and Transformers might just entice me to come out of retirement.

I loved watching Power Rangers growing up as a kid so seeing the heroes of Overwatch dress up in Power Rangers-inspired attire and Ashe donning a Mythic skin that's a direct homage to Power Rangers' iconic villain Rita Repulsa, is ticking my nostalgia funny bones. Not to mention this is oddly good timing considering the resurgence of Power Rangers in videogames with recent announcements of the Ark Survival x Power Rangers collaboration and the new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers game announced at Summer Game Fest.

As for the Transformers collaboration, I'm even more hyped for that because I spent almost my entire childhood watching every episode of the original 1980s Transformers cartoon, the 1990s sequel series Beast Wars, and convincing my parents to buy any Transformers we could find. I can just imagine what kind of skins they might come for this event – like an Optimus Prime skin for Reinhardt or a Starscream skin for Pharah.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait to find out as the next season for one of Blizzard Entertainment's best Xbox games begins on June 20, 2024.