Assassin's Creed Shadows PC system requirements: Does my computer meet minimum or recommended specs?
Here are the system requirements for those who want to play the new Assassin's Creed game set in Feudal Japan.
As soon as I saw the first trailer for Assassin's Creed Shadows, I knew that this was going to be the first Assassin's Creed in a long time to really get my interest. After all, I have a lot of respect for Ubisoft Quebec which is leading the game's development since this team has previously brought us some of my favorite Ubisoft games including Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.
But before you can dive into this dual-protagonist adventure that's finally coming out on March 20, 2025, you'll need to make sure your gaming laptop or gaming PC can handle Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements. I'll go over what those requirements are and then will offer helpful tips for upgrading your PC if you need to do so.
- Buy Standard Edition (PC): $52.09 at CDKeys | $69.99 at GMG
- Buy Gold Edition (PC): $77.49 at CDKeys | $109.99 at GMG
- Buy Ultimate Edition (PC): $115.59 at CDKeys | $129.99 at GMG
Assassin's Creed Shadows specs: System requirements
The exact Assassin's Creed Shadows PC file size hasn't been revealed yet, but we'll update the page when this info is made known. Otherwise, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for this RPG.
Assassin's Creed Shadows PC Minimum system requirements for Windows
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700k / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB / Intel Arc A580 8GB
- Storage: SSD mandatory
- DirectX: DirectX 12
The CPU and GPU requirements listed here aren't very demanding and they aren't all that modern either. Of the processors listed, the Radeon RX 5700 is the newest with its July 2019 launch date. As such, as long as you've upgraded your gaming PC or purchased a decent gaming laptop within the last few years you'll more than likely be able to play Assassins' Creed Shadows at its minimum system requirements.
Assassin's Creed Shadows PC Recommended system requirements for Windows
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel i5-22600k / AMD Ryzen 5 5600x
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti 8GB / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / Intel Arc B580 12GB
- Storage: SSD mandatory
- DirectX: DirectX 12
Even Assassin's Creed Shadows' recommended system requirements aren't that strenuous. As long as you're computer has been upgraded to a decent CPU and GPU within the last five years (or you've purchased a decent gaming laptop within that time), then you should be able to play Shadows as it was intended.
Can I play Assassin's Creed Shadows on Mac?
Yes. As long as you're playing on a Mac with Apple silicon you'll be able to get Assassin's Creed Shadows from the App Store. Just make sure you have enough space on your Mac to hold the game.
How do I see my computer configuration to see if it can run Assassin's Creed Shadows?
- Hold down Ctrl + Alt + Delete to make a menu pop up.
- Next, click on Task Manager.
- When the Task Manager window pops up, click on the Performance tab on the left side of the screen. You can then click on the following sections to see your computer's configuration info:
- CPU: There's a lot of info here, but simply look above the graph to see the exact name of your central processing unit.
- Memory: Once again, look above the graph while in this view and you'll see how much RAM your computer or laptop has.
- Disk: This page will tell you if your computer has an HDD or SSD as your data storage device. Look at the bottom of the window where it says Capacity. Just note that the number that appears will be slightly less than your actual storage capacity. For instance, my work computer shows 1.8TB, which means I have 2TB of space.
- GPU: As with CPU and Memory, once again look above the graph to see the specific graphics card your computer has. If your computer has multiple graphics cards then you might have multiple GPU sections. Note that only one of these GPUs needs to meet Assassin's Creed Shadows system requirements.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Can my gaming handheld run Assassin's Creed Shadows?
On the official Assassin's Creed Shadows Steam page, Steam Deck compatibility is listed as "Unknown." As such, it's unclear how well the game will run on Valve's handheld. However, given that the minimum PC requirements aren't that intense and the Steam version offers controller support, it seems likely that the game will be playable.
Meanwhile, It seems likely that Shadows will work on PC gaming handhelds like the ROG Ally, Legion Go, and MSI Claw. However, it's unclear at present how smooth the gaming experience will be on these devices. We'll have to wait and see if Ubisoft incorporated a specific handheld mode or at least has settings better suited to these handhelds.
How to upgrade my computer for Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Recommendations: Best pre-built gaming PCs | Best gaming laptops
- Memory: How to upgrade and install RAM in a laptop | How to upgrade and install RAM in a desktop
- Storage: Best SSD for PC | How to upgrade laptop HDD to SSD | Tips to free up space on Windows 11
- CPU: Best CPU for your PC | How to install an Intel CPU in your PC
- GPU: Best graphics cards | How to install a new graphics card
- Overall tips: How to build your PC the right way
Since the CPU nad GPU demands for this game aren't too taxing, you should be able to play Shadows if your gaming laptop or rig has decent processors that released in the last few years. However, if that isn't the case then you might need to consider making an upgrade.
You'll also need to make sure you have a decent amount of storage available on your system in order to install and run Assassin's Creed Shadows. If you are out of room, you'll have to delete files to make space or else should consider upgrading your SSD.
Assassin's Creed, but in Japan
Assassin's Creed Shadows features two protagonists much like Assassin's Creed Syndicate did, but that's not surprising given that the same studio was lead developer for both games. I'm excited to see what challenges playing as two people with completely different fighting styles brings to the series. But before you can dive in, you'll need to make sure your computer can handle this game.
Thankfully, both the recommended and minimum system requirements aren't too demanding. As long as your gaming PC has been updated somewhat recently you should be able to play this game. But if you do find that your computer isn't up to snuff then it might be time to upgrade it or grab a new gaming laptop.
Good luck getting that all sorted. Hopefully, you and your gaming PC will be ready and rearing to go once Assassin's Creed Shadows launches on Mar. 20, 2025.
Assassin's Creed Shadows (PC)
Play as Samurai, Yasuke, and Shinobi assassin, Naoe, as they fight against the Templars in 16th-century Japan. These protagonists have very different fighting styles, which should help shakeup gameplay as you make your way through the story.
Buy Standard Edition (PC): $52.09 at CDKeys | $69.99 at GMG
Buy Gold Edition (PC): $77.49 at CDKeys | $109.99 at GMG
Buy Ultimate Edition (PC): $115.59 at CDKeys | $129.99 at GMG
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).