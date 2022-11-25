Black Friday gaming PC deals: Build an excellent 1440p rig for only $760

Building a gaming PC is usually a very expensive endeavor, but thanks to this year's excellent Black Friday deals, it's possible to put together capable gaming rigs for incredible prices. We've been digging through discounts across multiple retailers looking for all the best deals on components, and we found that for just $760, you can buy all the parts you need for a quality 1440p gaming PC.

We've spotlighted all the deals you can use to build a $760 1440p gaming PC below. Notably, this includes a case, motherboard, CPU, a CPU cooler, GPU, RAM, SSD storage, and a PSU, so you'll have all the hardware you need to put everything together. Make sure you check out our roundup of all the best Black Friday PC deals as well, which includes deals on pre-built desktop systems as well as other components and upgrade parts. We've highlighted sales on peripherals like monitors, keyboards, mice, headsets, and more there, too.

(opens in new tab) Gamdias ARGUS M1 | $48.99 $39.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) For just $40, this mid-tower case offers a good amount of space to build in, RGB lighting, plenty of frontal ports for accessories, an included rear 120mm fan, and plenty of room for a good CPU cooler. There's also space for several SATA III SSDs if you want to expand your storage down the line.

(opens in new tab) ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming | $124.99 $89.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) For under $100, this AM4 motherboard features good cooling, an eight power phase design, good cooling, and a nice collection of USB ports. It's far from the fanciest motherboard on the market, but it's great for this build.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600G | $259 $128 at Amazon (opens in new tab) AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G is a whopping 51% off for Black Friday, making it the obvious choice for our $760 rig. The gaming performance-to-price ratio on this deal is incredible, and it's also a great CPU for productivity as well.

(opens in new tab) Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO Black Edition RGB | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cooler Master's Hyper 212 EVO cooler is extremely effective for something that's just $40 for Black Friday, so choosing it for this build was a no-brainer. It's easy to install, can easily fit into our Gamdias case, and even has some snazzy RGB lighting for style points.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster Radeon RX 6700 | $429.99 $309.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This RX 6700 is available for quite a hefty discount, and while it's not the best GPU you could use for 1440p gaming, it'll bring enough performance to the table to average around 60 FPS in most games at high settings. This particular model from XFX also has three fans, which is ideal for cooling.

(opens in new tab) TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4-3600 16GB | $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) DDR5 may be all the rage these days, but that doesn't mean you should overlook DDR4. This 16GB kit of Vulcan Z DDR4 is perfect for our budget-friendly 1440p rig, especially since it runs pretty fast for something this inexpensive.

(opens in new tab) Crucial P3 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD | $89.99 $62.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This 1TB SSD from Crucial is performant and affordable, and it gives you plenty of space to get started with. You'll probably want to get an additional SSD or two down the line, but at the baseline, it's more than good enough.