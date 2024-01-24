Don't miss this $600 discount on HP's 'Cryo Chamber' gaming desktop PC powered by an RTX 4070 — TODAY ONLY
Grab this one-day-only sale on an awesome pre-built gaming PC.
2024 is the perfect time to upgrade your PC setup, and while it's fun to build your PC, sometimes the juice isn't worth the squeeze. The HP Omen 45L has everything you need to enjoy 1440p or 4K gaming in 2024. BestBuy is offering a one-day-only sale on this awesome gaming desktop, and it comes with an RTX 4070 and an i7-12700K, which will be more than enough power to keep you gaming for years.
HP OMEN 45L i7-12700K 16GB DDR4 RAM RTX 4070 1TB SSD | was
$2,099.99 now $1,499 at Best Buy
For $1,500, it's hard to beat the price for these specs and the HP OMEN build quality. If you've been waiting to upgrade your PC, this is the deal you've been waiting for.
We reviewed the HP OMEN 45L a few years back and loved it. The 'cryo chamber' means that you won't have to worry about your CPU overheating, and the rest of the PC has all the power in the right places and looks great. Admittedly, 16GB of RAM is on the edge of being too low for games nowadays, but you can easily upgrade the RAM later down the line.
✅Perfect for: 1440p gaming or 4K with DLSS enabled. Being able to play all of the newest AAA games without having to worry about being bottlenecked by the CPU overheating.
❌Avoid if: You're looking for the best of the best in terms of performance, but in that case, you will be spending a lot more.
💰Price check: $1,999.99 at Amazon (Ryzen 7 7700X)
🔍Our review: HP Omen 45L: A crazy 'Cryo Chamber' keeps this 4K gaming PC cool and infinitely flexible
Why we rated it 'Best of CES 2022'
If you really want to get an in-depth look at the HP Omen, make sure to read our entire hands-on Omen 45L review, but if you're just looking for the cliff notes version, you're in the right spot.
The HP OMEN 45L is perfect for anybody looking for a mid-range gaming PC that can overclock. I'm sure you can go to PCPartPicker and find these components for a bit cheaper than this deal price, but you're giving up the premium, name-brand components you get from buying an HP OMEN Gaming PC.
The HP OMEN 45L is great because you get all of the benefits of a pre-built but also the flexibility to upgrade it later yourself if you want to. Everything used in the HP OMEN Gaming PC feels premium and a giant step up over bottom-of-the-barrel software that gets used in some pre-builts.
If you're somebody who has been waiting and saving to be on the cutting edge of performance and power, then you will need to spend a bit more than $1500, but this PC is a great option for a mid-range entry point that has the cooling to guarantee great performance through whatever you throw at it.
Obviously, high-powered GPUs aren't just for gamers anymore. With more and more jobs and tasks out there requiring AI computing and NVIDIA pushing their AI tensor cores into more applications, the 4070 might be the perfect fit for content creation with AI integration. If you haven't seen what you can do with NVIDIA AI yet, they are working to bring AI computing to local machines.
Take a look at the specifications for the HP OMEN 45L below:
|Category
|HP Omen 45L
|Motherboard
|MicroATX (up to full ATX)
|PSU
|Cooler Master 800W 80 Plus Gold ATX
|Processor
|Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Up to Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900K
|Graphics
|Up to AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 (24GB/GDDR6x)
|Memory
|HyperX Fury
Up to 64GB (4x 16GB) DDR4-3733 aRGB
|Storage
|Western Digital WD_Black
Up to 4TB (2x 2TB) PCIe 4.0 SSD
1TB 7200 HDD
|DirectStorage
|Yes
|Expandable storage
|2 x M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD
2 x 2.5-inch SATA SSD / 2 x HDD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6.0
Bluetooth 5.1
Ethernet
|Ports
|Front: 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A / 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
Rear: 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A / 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (5Gbps & 10 Gbps) / 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C (5Gbps & 10 Gbps)
|Audio
|Front: 3.5mm mic / 3.5mm headphones
|Fans
|Front: Up to 3 x 120mm system fans
Rear: 1 x 120mm exhaust fan
Cryo Chamber: Up to 3 x 120mm fans
|Cooling
|Up to 360mm CPU liquid-cooler radiator
50mm VRM heatsink with copper pipes
Shin-Etsu MicroSI Extreme Thermal Paste
|RGB
|4x RGB zones
4x aRGB zones
Whether you're looking to play Palworld with ultra settings or create a podcast with the power of AI, the HP OMEN 45L has the power to carry you to your next adventure. At $600 off it's a great time to buy even if the CPU is a couple of years old. Don't forget, this deal expires today so make sure to grab one before it's too late.
Colton is a seasoned cybersecurity professional that wants to share his love of technology with the Windows Central audience. When he isn’t assisting in defending companies from the newest zero-days or sharing his thoughts through his articles, he loves to spend time with his family and play video games on PC and Xbox. Colton focuses on buying guides, PCs, and devices and is always happy to have a conversation about emerging tech and gaming news.