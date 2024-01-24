Don't miss this $600 discount on HP's 'Cryo Chamber' gaming desktop PC powered by an RTX 4070 — TODAY ONLY

2024 is the perfect time to upgrade your PC setup, and while it's fun to build your PC, sometimes the juice isn't worth the squeeze. The HP Omen 45L has everything you need to enjoy 1440p or 4K gaming in 2024. BestBuy is offering a one-day-only sale on this awesome gaming desktop, and it comes with an RTX 4070 and an i7-12700K, which will be more than enough power to keep you gaming for years.

HP OMEN 45L i7-12700K 16GB DDR4 RAM RTX 4070 1TB SSD | was $2,099.99 now $1,499 at Best Buy For $1,500, it's hard to beat the price for these specs and the HP OMEN build quality. If you've been waiting to upgrade your PC, this is the deal you've been waiting for.

We reviewed the HP OMEN 45L a few years back and loved it. The 'cryo chamber' means that you won't have to worry about your CPU overheating, and the rest of the PC has all the power in the right places and looks great. Admittedly, 16GB of RAM is on the edge of being too low for games nowadays, but you can easily upgrade the RAM later down the line. ✅Perfect for: 1440p gaming or 4K with DLSS enabled. Being able to play all of the newest AAA games without having to worry about being bottlenecked by the CPU overheating.



❌Avoid if: You're looking for the best of the best in terms of performance, but in that case, you will be spending a lot more.



💰Price check: $1,999.99 at Amazon (Ryzen 7 7700X)



🔍Our review: HP Omen 45L: A crazy 'Cryo Chamber' keeps this 4K gaming PC cool and infinitely flexible

More great January deals

Why we rated it 'Best of CES 2022'

The HP OMEN 45L is a great desktop with an awesome CPU cooler. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

If you really want to get an in-depth look at the HP Omen, make sure to read our entire hands-on Omen 45L review, but if you're just looking for the cliff notes version, you're in the right spot.

The HP OMEN 45L is perfect for anybody looking for a mid-range gaming PC that can overclock. I'm sure you can go to PCPartPicker and find these components for a bit cheaper than this deal price, but you're giving up the premium, name-brand components you get from buying an HP OMEN Gaming PC.

The HP OMEN 45L is great because you get all of the benefits of a pre-built but also the flexibility to upgrade it later yourself if you want to. Everything used in the HP OMEN Gaming PC feels premium and a giant step up over bottom-of-the-barrel software that gets used in some pre-builts.

If you're somebody who has been waiting and saving to be on the cutting edge of performance and power, then you will need to spend a bit more than $1500, but this PC is a great option for a mid-range entry point that has the cooling to guarantee great performance through whatever you throw at it.

Obviously, high-powered GPUs aren't just for gamers anymore. With more and more jobs and tasks out there requiring AI computing and NVIDIA pushing their AI tensor cores into more applications, the 4070 might be the perfect fit for content creation with AI integration. If you haven't seen what you can do with NVIDIA AI yet, they are working to bring AI computing to local machines.

Take a look at the specifications for the HP OMEN 45L below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category HP Omen 45L Motherboard MicroATX (up to full ATX) PSU Cooler Master 800W 80 Plus Gold ATX Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Up to Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900K Graphics Up to AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 (24GB/GDDR6x) Memory HyperX Fury

Up to 64GB (4x 16GB) DDR4-3733 aRGB Storage Western Digital WD_Black

Up to 4TB (2x 2TB) PCIe 4.0 SSD

1TB 7200 HDD DirectStorage Yes Expandable storage 2 x M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD

2 x 2.5-inch SATA SSD / 2 x HDD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6.0

Bluetooth 5.1

Ethernet Ports Front: 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A / 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

Rear: 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A / 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (5Gbps & 10 Gbps) / 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C (5Gbps & 10 Gbps) Audio Front: 3.5mm mic / 3.5mm headphones Fans Front: Up to 3 x 120mm system fans

Rear: 1 x 120mm exhaust fan

Cryo Chamber: Up to 3 x 120mm fans Cooling Up to 360mm CPU liquid-cooler radiator

50mm VRM heatsink with copper pipes

Shin-Etsu MicroSI Extreme Thermal Paste RGB 4x RGB zones

4x aRGB zones

Whether you're looking to play Palworld with ultra settings or create a podcast with the power of AI, the HP OMEN 45L has the power to carry you to your next adventure. At $600 off it's a great time to buy even if the CPU is a couple of years old. Don't forget, this deal expires today so make sure to grab one before it's too late.