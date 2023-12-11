Lock down this holiday deal that gets you a Ryzen 7 and RTX 4050 in a gaming laptop for $699.99

Lenovo launched its LOQ lineup earlier this year (try saying that five times fast). LOQ PCs deliver respectable gaming specs but at a more affordable price than their Legion cousins. But a holiday sale discounts the Lenovo LOQ 15 even further, getting you a laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7840HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for $699.99.

Lenovo LOQ 15 | was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy This gaming laptop promises a lot of power in an affordable PC. Thanks to a holiday deal, the LOQ 15 is an even better bargain. This model pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a gaming PC at an affordable price. ❌Avoid if: You need a the most powerful gaming specs. 💰Price check: $899.99 at Amazon (Intel Core i5 version)

You get a lot of power for price when you pick up the LOQ 15 for under $700. The Ryzen 7 and RTX 4050 inside should be able to handle your favorite PC games, though your framerate and resolution will depend on the title and optimization. The laptop features a 1920 x 1080 FHD display with TruBrite technology to boost color and clarity.

The included 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage are modest, but enough for many titles, as long as you are realistic with your expectations.

The LOQ 15 comes with one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and an additional three months of the gaming service when you activate that device. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets you access to a large library of PC games, streaming games to mobile devices, and online console multiplayer (in case you also game on a console).