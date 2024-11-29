Secret tip: The best way to get a 7800X3D on Black Friday is with a pre-built PC, and I found the cheapest model

The best way to get a 7800X3D CPU on Black Friday is with a pre-built PC from iBuyPower or CyberPowerPC.

Black Friday is here, and I know a lot of PC gamers are looking to upgrade their PCs this year. AMD's Ryzen X3D CPUs made for gaming are hot items; however, there aren't any sales on the standalone 7800X3D chip, the 9800X3D is sold out everywhere, and the 5700X3D might not be the CPU you want.

That's where pre-built PCs come into play, especially if you're seeking the 7800X3D. I found two models with this CPU I can comfortably recommend, and, of course, they're currently enjoying significant discounts. CyberPowerPC's Gamer Supreme is the cheapest at $1,429, but iBuyPower's Valorant VCTA isn't far behind with a $1,699 price tag and a much nicer build.

Best design iBuyPower RDY Y40 Valorant VCTA

Was: $2,049

iBuyPower RDY Y40 Valorant VCTA

Was: $2,049

Now: $1,699 at iBuyPower "A ready-made machine for the right price: that's what iBuyPower is offering in this RTX 4070 Super-powered PC. The downside is it's a little loud, but the upsides easily outweigh that." — Jacob Ridley (PCGamer) PCGamer review ⭐⭐⭐⭐¼ ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to game at 1440p or even dabble with 4K. The PC looks phenomenal with wraparound glass, vertical GPU stand, and liquid-cooled CPU. ❌Avoid if: You'd rather wait for individual sales to build your own PC. Case: Hyte Y40 RGB. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super. RAM: 32GB DDR5-5600MHz. SSD: 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. Motherboard: MSI B650 WiFi. PSU: 750W 80+ Gold. Warranty: 3 years.

A pre-built is the next best way to land an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the most sought-after CPUs for PC gamers, but it's not on sale during Black Friday. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D launched earlier this month and sold out in minutes, no doubt due to the rave reviews from just about anyone who has come near the new CPU. Its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, is still on the market, but even its popularity makes it hard to find at (or above) the full MSRP price.

AMD also released the Ryzen 7 5700X3D earlier this year. It's a cheaper alternative for those who crave the extra 3D V-Cache that so effectively boosts performance when gaming, and it's ideal for anyone still on the AM4 platform.

I urge you to check out my guide on building a gaming PC for less than $800 with the 5700X3D. It's not the right chip for everyone — especially those who want the AM5 platform with DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 support — but it might be just what you're looking for if you're shopping with a tighter budget.

Turning back to AMD's AM5 processors, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D looks to be available at a discount in certain pre-built gaming PCs. The most affordable I could find comes from CyberPowerPC; the Gamer Supreme comes in at $1,429.99 after a $270 discount at Best Buy. Alongside the AMD CPU, it has an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

My first choice is actually the iBuyPower Valorant Vcta, especially as I'm coming off of testing and reviewing the iBuyPower Slate 8 Mesh. I was impressed with the cable management, build quality, and price, and I don't imagine it will change much as you scale up the price.

The Valorant Vcta comes in a gorgeous Hyte Y40 case with wraparound glass panels, and iBuyPower has a vertical mount to show off the GPU. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D gets a liquid cooler, and there's plenty of RGB lighting throughout. It's down to $1,699 at iBuyPower after a $350 discount.

Both companies use a majority of standard, non-proprietary parts which helps make the PC feel like it was built at home. There aren't any oddly-shaped proprietary motherboards or PSUs like you'll sometimes find in pre-built gaming PCs from Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

My advice when buying a pre-built gaming PC

I'm a huge fan of building custom PCs at home, but I know that not everyone has the time or patience to do the same. Pre-built PCs from the more "boutique" places like CyberPowerPC and iBuyPower provide a quality build with parts you can usually buy on the open market, but I do have a word of warning.

I always urge anyone who buys a pre-built PC to check the PSU. This is often an area where builders try to save some money, and the result can be catastrophic. If your pre-built comes with a no-name power supply, I recommend putting a replacement at the top of your shopping list.

If you're unsure what you're working with, a quick search online will usually bring up forums full of experience, especially if it's negative. A faulty PSU can damage the rest of your PC in a major way, but the good news is that a quality replacement will usually come in way under $100.