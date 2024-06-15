Seven of the top ten most wishlisted games from Not-E3 are coming to Game Pass on Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Gamesindustry.biz reports that seven of the top ten most wishlisted games are coming to Game Pass

These include games such as Doom: The Dark Ages, Gears of War: E-Day, Perfect Dark.

Notably, six of the seven games are also coming directly from studios owned by Microsoft.

Not-E3, as the kids call it these days, was full of exciting content. Both Xbox and PlayStation fans were given a glimpse into the future of their platforms. There are wonderful reasons for everyone to be excited, especially Xbox fans, after being shown 30 games, 18 of which are coming on day one to Game Pass. Needless to say, Game Pass users on Xbox and PC will be eating well.

That said, some news regarding the hype surrounding the announced games has come forward. Chris Ding with Gamesindustry.biz reports that seven of the top ten most wishlisted games are games coming to Game Pass. The demand amongst gamers is a testament to the jaw-dropping show Xbox put on, making it an exciting time for Game Pass fans and users!

Here's the list:

Astro Bot (Sony)

Doom: The Dark Ages (Bethesda)

Gears of War: E-Day (Xbox)

Perfect Dark (Xbox)

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive)

South of Midnight (Xbox)

Fable (Xbox)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision Blizzard)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (EA)

I've never been more excited for a lineup of games in my entire adult life. (Image credit: Microsoft)

As mentioned in the sourced article, it's important to note that these rankings are calculated from May 30 to June 12. So, all measurements were collected starting on the day of the PlayStation State of Play and continuing until three days after the Xbox showcase. Most notable is a game that's been able to be wishlisted via Steam for quite some time, Black Myth: Wukong, and is currently the #1 most wishlisted game by a wide margin. It comes in at number 19 on this list due to the measurement window.

The top ten is absolutely packed with bangers, starting with Astro Bot, which even I'm going to get on PlayStation! Doom: The Dark Ages, the literal banger on the list, comes in hot at number two. The biggest surprise to me is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33! A stunner, to be sure, coming from what seems to be a team of only 32 people! Absolutely brilliant!

A monstrous lineup of games are on the way

The surprise hit of the show for me and many others! (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The lineup coming to Game Pass is stacked; there's no way around it. Whether you're a fan of action-adventure games, first-person shooters, role-playing games, or turn-based strategy titles, players have much to look forward to over the next couple of years, with all but one of these titles rumored to be coming by 2025. With six of these seven games coming from studios under Microsoft, the gaming scene for the maker has never looked more promising.

If you want more information on the games listed above, check out our coverage on games such as Avowed, South of Midnight, Gears of War: E-Day, and more! Let us know what game you're most excited about in the comments below or on social media.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the latest Game Pass deals below!