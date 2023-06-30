Steam Summer Sale 2023 has a challenger — here are its best game deals

If you're looking to save big on some of the best PC games available, Valve's annual Steam Summer Sale event is one of the best times to buy. For years, its discounts have helped gamers afford everything from the latest and greatest AAA titles and beloved classics to hidden gems and the indie scene's finest. Right now, the Steam Summer Sale 2023 is active until July 13. But what if I told you that it has a challenger?

The reputable PC game retailer Green Man Gaming has kicked off its Sizzling Sale, a massive collection of amazing deals that's running concurrently with Valve's own. Many of the most popular games in the industry such as Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy are discounted in both sales, but surprisingly, the Sizzling Sale is undercutting the Summer Sale by offering better deals in most cases. Also, since Green Man Gaming sells Steam keys for the vast majority of its games, you'll still be playing the titles you buy from the Sizzling Sale on Valve's platform and can enjoy Steam's fan-favorite features.

Here's a look at some of the best deals we've seen from Green Man Gaming's Sizzling Sale so far. If any new hot deals pop up, we'll update this article with the details.

Elden Ring | $59.99 $37.37 at GMG (Steam) The award-winning 2022 GOTY doesn't go on sale often, but thanks to the Sizzling Sale, it's currently available for its lowest-ever price on PC. Jump into the Lands Between and get lost in the incredible fantasy RPG world FromSoftware created — you won't regret it.

Hogwarts Legacy | $59.99 $40.79 at GMG (Steam) Hogwarts Legacy ended up becoming one of 2023's biggest ARPG games, and you can grab it for a sweet discount right now if you haven't already boarded the hype train from Platform 9¾.

Red Dead Redemption 2 | $59.99 $17.03 at GMG (Epic Games) Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 is widely considered to be a masterpiece, with one of the best stories in gaming and a gorgeously immersive open world set in the Wild West. There's also an online mode where you can live out your cowboy fantasy with other players.

Dark Souls: Remastered | $39.99 $17.80 at GMG (Steam) The remaster of the game that kickstarted a genre is on sale for over 50% off right now, and is absolutely worth a pickup if you're looking to get into FromSoftware's Souls games. It includes some nice features that the original game didn't, such as password-based summoning and co-op level scaling.

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin | $39.99 $17.80 at GMG (Steam) This is the definitive version of the sequel to the original Dark Souls. It comes with all three of the game's DLC expansions, as well as numerous gameplay adjustments and tweaks to enemy and item placements.

Dark Souls 3: Deluxe Edition | $84.98 $37.82 at GMG (Steam) Dark Souls 3 is, in more than a few ways, the predecessor to Elden Ring in terms of gameplay. It concludes the Dark Souls trilogy wonderfully, and the Deluxe Edition includes both of the game's DLC expansions.

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection | $59.99 $20.40 at GMG (Steam) Destiny 2's Legacy Collection bundle gives players the Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen expansions from the 2019-2022 era of the game. It's perfect for new players that want access to most of the legacy content in Bungie's space fantasy looter shooter.

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass | $99.99 $50.99 at GMG (Steam) Destiny 2's new Lightfall expansion and the Annual Pass that unlocks all of its seasonal and dungeon content typically costs $100, but it's only $51 right now thanks to the Sizzling Sale. This is the lowest price I've seen since Lightfall's launch, so don't pass this deal up.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered | $59.99 $40.19 at GMG (Steam) If you're a Spider-Man fan, the beloved 2018 action-adventure game from Insomniac is an absolute must-play. The remaster features improved visuals and gives access to the The City That Never Sleeps DLC's extra story missions and content.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $49.99 $33.49 at GMG (Steam) This follow-up to the original Marvel's Spider-Man follows Miles Morales as he adjusts to his new role as Spider-Man amid the start of a war between rival factions in the heart of New York.

Prey | $29.99 $6.38 at GMG (Steam) Despite commercial struggles, Arkane Studios' Prey is undoubtedly one of the best sci-fi immersive sims ever made. It's set aboard the Talos I, a space station overrun by terrifying aliens that are hunting everyone on the vessel.

DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition | $69.99 $19.64 at GMG (Steam) 2020's DOOM Eternal is an ultraviolent, fast-paced entry in the classic shooter franchise with tons of weapons to wield, demons to slay, and more. The Deluxe Edition comes with both of the game's story expansions.

Fallout 4: GOTY Edition | $39.99 $8.50 at GMG (Steam) Fallout 4's rich world, huge number of quests, and numerous weapon and skill options make it one of the densest open world games ever made, and there are boatloads of community-made mods for it, too. The GOTY Edition includes all of the game's DLC content, including the critically acclaimed Far Harbor expansion.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition | $49.99 $17.00 at GMG (Steam) If you somehow haven't played Skyrim yet, now's a great time to jump in thanks to this killer deal on the Anniversary Edition. In addition to the Special Edition's improved visuals and engine, the Anniversary Edition gives you all of the game's DLC and hundreds of official Creation Club mods.

System Shock Remake | $39.99 $27.99 at GMG (Steam) The 2023 remake of the famous 1994 immersive sim is arguably one of the best ever done, as it's faithful to the original but also elevates it wonderfully. I hope you're ready to fight for your life against the ominous threats aboard Citadel Station...

Street Fighter 6 | $59.99 $50.99 at GMG (Steam) Capcom's latest entry in its iconic fighting game series came out earlier this month, and while it's not on sale on Steam, you can get it for a nice little discount on Green Man Gaming during the Sizzling Sale.

You should definitely still look through what's available during the Steam Summer Sale, of course — after all, there are several games on sale that aren't discounted or available on Green Man Gaming at the moment (Cyberpunk 2077, for example). Just make sure you don't forget to check the Sizzling Sale before pulling the trigger on something, as there's a solid chance you'll find an even better deal for the best PC games there.