Best Steam Deck accessories to buy on Black Friday

There's no better time to be a gamer, especially on Black Friday with all the discounts and promotions. And if you're a Steam Deck gamer, you can take the opportunity on the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday to pick up a much-needed screen protector to protect your handheld, a kickstand to extend the console's utility, additional grips, docks, or a new cover for travel. We've rounded up some of the best Steam Deck accessories that you can pick up for Black Friday.

Add some protection to your Steam Deck

Whether you need a new screen protector to protect your Steam Deck's display against scratches and damage, or if you want a new case for travel, these are some of the best accessories that will protect your handheld gaming device.

(opens in new tab) JSAUX Kickstand Protective Case for Steam Deck | $22 now $15 on Amazon (opens in new tab) This slim protective bumper adds a number of useful features to your handheld. The TPU cover comes with a built-in kickstand to help prop up your Steam Deck if you want to set it down on a table, and it comes with some grip to help prevent the Steam Deck from slipping out of your hands. Slim and lightweight by design, the JSAUX case feels more like a bumper than a full case, which is great for minimalists. And now, it's on sale for 33% off!

(opens in new tab) JSAUX Carrying Case Compatible with Steam Deck | $29 now $18 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're a mobile gamer and find yourself taking your gaming sessions to a friend's house or just catching up on the action while commuting on the bus or a train, the JSAUX hard shell molded carrying case is another great accessory to help protect your handheld. It comes with molded interior sections to house your Steam Deck, the charger, memory cards, and other accessories. And at a 37% discount for Black Friday, it's the perfect companion for frequent travelers.

(opens in new tab) Benazcap Steam Deck Screen Protector | $9 now $7 at Amazon (opens in new tab) One of the easiest way to protect your Steam Deck investment to ensure it lasts for years of gaming is with a screen protector. Benazcap's two-pack screen protector for the handheld is made of clear glass that helps protect the display on your Steam Deck from scratches and nicks. It even comes with a hydrophobic coating and should not interfere with touch sensitivity.

(opens in new tab) 5 in 1 Steam Deck Accessories Pack Bundle | $39 now $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This versatile accessories bundle for the Steam Deck adds a hard shell carrying case, a silicone case, a docking station, a 90-degree USB-C charging cable, and some trackpad protection. Great for mobile gamers and an all-around solid deal at 50% off for Black Friday, this bundle delivers a little bit of protection for everyone at a terrific price on sale.

Enhance your gaming

While a case and a screen protector will protect your hardware investment, if you want to take your gaming to the next level, consider a new dock, grips that will improve your gaming experience.

(opens in new tab) JSAUX Skin Stickers Set Compatible for Steam Deck | $12 now $9 at Amazon (opens in new tab) JSAUX's stickers help add some much-needed grip both to the body of your Steam Deck as well as the joysticks and rear trigger buttons. Equal part protection, as the body grip will help the Steam Deck from sliding out of your hands while you're thumbs are busy engaging with the buttons, and game quality enhancement with the rubberized joystick caps to give you a better tactile experience, this set is now on sale at a 23% discount for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) JSAUX Docking Station | $39 now $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Adding a docking station or hub to your Steam Deck will allow you to effortlessly transform your handheld into a console or an alternative to a gaming desktop. The JSAUX dock allows you to connect a television or monitor to your Steam Deck via the HDMI port, along with other USB-A peripherals, 100W USB-C power cable, as well as an Ethernet connection to your handheld.

Bring more games with you by adding more storage

Adding a new memory card into your rotation is a simple and relatively inexpensive way to get more storage on your Steam Deck.