The best weekly deals and sales for Steam

Steam is the all-powerful, encompassing game launcher on PC. Since its introduction to the community over two decades ago, Steam has become the de facto place to play games, even amongst competition from Microsoft, Epic Games Store, and more. With over 100,000 games on Steam, there's bound to be a few sales.

I remember my first dedicated gaming PC back in 2012. The DayZ mod was all the rage, and I had to play it. I remember the download alone would take over three days, but I didn't care; I had to play. With Steam discounts, the base game for the DayZ mod, Arma 2, was like ten bucks!

Steam was the go-to place if you were looking for the deal of the century, years ago, at least. While the deals may not be as jaw-dropping as they were in the past, Steam continues to offer excellent sales from time to time. And the cherry on top? There's a plethora of third-party sites that sell Steam keys that still offer deals of yore. Let's dive into this week's top deals.

Dark Souls: Remastered

With Shadow of the Erdtree here, now's the best time to snag the game that started it all! Well, at least the earliest entry in the FromSoftware lineup that's available on PC. With remastered graphics, 60 frames per second, and an experience to die for, what's keeping you from picking this up for less than a meal for two at McDonald's?

Dark Souls Remastered | was $44.79 now $17.89 at CDKeys



Then, there was fire. Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning high-definition detail running at 60fps.

Fallout 76

A game that's become a personal favorite of mine recently, Fallout 76 is at an incredibly low price point on CDKeys. Between the Xbox and PC versions, I've spent almost 80 hours over the last two months diving into the world of Appalachia, and I recommend others start doing the same today!

Fallout 76 | was $39.99 now $8.99 at CDKeys



Bethesda Game Studios welcome you to Fallout 76. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers emerge into post-nuclear America. Explore a vast wasteland in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Final Shape is currently being heralded as the greatest expansion ever seen in Destiny's history. In fact, it would be considered the most significant DLC released this year if it wasn't for the imminent domination of the Shadow of the Erdtree. I've heard so many good things that I even picked up a copy myself, and I haven't played Destiny 2 since 2019!

Destiny 2: The Final Shape | was $49.99 now $39.99 at CDKeys



The Final Shape looms—a nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness's twisted design. Embark on a perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

It's here, the expansion to 2022's Game of the Year Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. This DLC looks absolutely phenomenal, and if additional content could win Game of the Year, then this would be the front-runner so far. Save a few bucks and lessen the pain of spending money before attaining that pain back tenfold.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree | was $39.99 now $35.19 at GreenManGaming



The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow imbued with mystery, perilous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons and equipment.

Crime Boss: Rockay City

I stumbled upon this game on Steam's top-seller list, and surprisingly, it's the fifth highest-grossing game when excluding the free-to-play ones. Crime Boss features a star-studded cast, including Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, Kim Basinger, Vanilla Ice, and Damion Poitier. Although it didn't gain immediate traction, its release on Steam seems to have garnered some positive reviews, currently standing at 80%.

Crime Boss: Rockay City | was 19.99 now $12.79 at GreenManGaming



Use a wide range of weapons and equipment to combat police forces and rival gangs while you make off with the score! Go guns blazing or undetected with immersive stealth gameplay in highly randomized heists. Build your squad and successfully rob banks, hold up stores, raid armored trucks, and more!

Notable entry - Grand Theft Auto V

I say notable because this isn't a Steam code. Rather, it's a Rockstar code, but It's Grand Theft Auto 5, it's the same game today as it was a decade ago. Doesn't matter where you play it. Except, now you can do even more crazy stuff online, including giving your hand at something like FiveM, a popular mod service online. If you're wondering why everyone is going crazy waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, then there's no better place to start, especially for $12.

Grand Theft Auto V | was $29.99 now $11.49 at CDKeys



The Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition includes the complete Grand Theft Auto V story experience, free access to the ever evolving Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content including The Cayo Perico Heist, The Diamond Casino & Resort, The Diamond Casino Heist, Gunrunning and much more. You’ll also get the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, the fastest way to jumpstart your criminal empire in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Remember to keep an eye out for updates each week. We'll keep you posted on the latest trends and sales for the best Steam games! Whether you're into RPGs, a fan of Souls games, or just looking for something to kill time, you'll find a game that catches your attention here.

Did you spot a deal you liked, or did we miss one that you found on your own? Let us know in the comments below or on social media. Until next time, happy gaming!