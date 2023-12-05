The Game Awards 2023: How to watch, what time it starts, what to expect, and more

Everyone's favorite December awards show that also doubles as a gaming showcase is on the way.

The Game Awards 2023 are coming with a boisterous bevy of titles that have been nominated in various categories. As in prior years, while the "awards" part is in the headline, there's also going to be a number of games shown off, with both new games and updates on previously announced titles. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Game Awards 2023.

How to watch the Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 are being held on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT. The awards have numerous co-streaming partners and distributors, so you'll be able to watch through a number of services, including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Steam.

As for what platform is best to watch it through, that depends on what's most important to you. Over the years, we've noticed some consistencies in how each service performs. Twitch will be the fastest and least likely to lag behind, so if seeing everything at the exact same time as everyone else is your goal, go with Twitch.

If you care more about clean image quality, it's best to go with YouTube. It'll lag behind Twitch but is available in a 4K premiere, meaning that as long as your internet speed is fast and stable enough, you can watch everything in 4K as it shows up instead of having to look it up later in better quality.

What to expect from the Game Awards 2023

Every year, there are a ton of game reveals and updates on previously revealed projects, and there's no reason to expect that things will be any different this year. There have been fewer announcements about what to expect this year, so more of the show will end up being a surprise.

While Microsoft skipped out on the Game Awards 2022, there have historically been some Xbox announcements featured at the show, such as when the gameplay of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was revealed in 2021.

We also know that the Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 is getting a release date during the Game Awards 2023, so if you've been eagerly waiting to see Larian's RPG hit Xbox consoles, be sure to tune in.