The Oblivion Remaster is already discounted but it's so popular it's crashing deal websites

The worst-kept secret in gaming just dropped, yes The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered just shadow dropped onto Xbox Game Pass.



Those of you who wish to purchase the game on Steam however, will pay $49.99 for the game. That being said, sites like CDKeys are already selling it at a discount, but the game is so popular it's actually crashed the website.

A truly internet-breaking shadow drop

CDKeys have put out a statement (Image credit: Twitter/X)

To put it in perspective, Bethesda just shadow dropped a game that is packed with 500+ hours of content. While $50 sounds expensive, the remastered Oblivion includes story expansions Shivering Isles, Knights of the Nine, and additional downloadable content. You can check out the recommended Oblivion Remastered PC specs before you purchase, but considering it's been given the go-ahead for the Steam Deck and other gaming handhelds, I have high hopes.



The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remaster has already hit over 120k concurrent players, 3 hours after launch on a Tuesday when many people are still at work. This is actually insane.



CDKeys have posted on Twitter/X that they are experiencing high volumes of traffic due to demand, with many customers in the comments still waiting on their codes, so be mindful if you do manage to checkout that your code may not arrive instantly.



I've also linked above better prices on both Fanatical and Green Man Gaming, but I've had issues loading both of these sites too.



Admittedly I wish I had shopped around myself before diving straight into my Steam purchase. As soon as I saw the game was Steam Deck verified I overzealously hit purchase before even checking any of the discount sites, which is totally out of character for me the resident Windows Central bargain hunter. I guess I got as swept up in the moment as everyone else crashing these websites!



If you are more patient than me, however, you can grab the remaster for a few bucks less on CDKeys, Fanatical or Green Man Gaming, just hold fire for your code to arrive. The game is a hefty 120GB to download anyway, so you will be waiting around regardless of where you purchase it from.



In the meantime, you can feast your eyes on all the visual and gameplay improvements between the original and remastered Oblivion here. Good luck deal hunters!