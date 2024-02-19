The possibilities are (almost) endless with this Verizon Fios deal that gets you a $300 gift card

If you're looking to sign up for a new internet plan, Verizon has a great deal going on right now. The company rotates bundles available for new subscribers on a regular basis. Sometimes you can get an Xbox Series X for free. At other times, signing up for Verizon Fios will get you a free gift card. The latter is the case right now, as you can get up to a $300 Target gift card when you sign up for Verizon Fios.

Verizon Fios 2Gig + $300 Target gift card | $84.99 per month at Verizon Signing up for select Verizon Fios plans can get you up to a $300 gift card right now. Subscribing to the 2Gig plan will get you a $300 Target gift card and access to speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps. Other plans are available as well, though the value of the gift card you receive depends on your plan.

How to get a $300 Target gift card

You likely noticed that the Verizon Fios bundle says "up to" when discussing the gift card you get as a perk. The value of the gift card that you receive depends on the plan that you sign up for. To get the full $300 gift card you need to sign up for the 2 Gig plan, which costs $84.99 per month if you already have one of many select Verizon mobile plans. The plan without any discounts costs $109.99 per month.

There's a good chance that speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps are overkill for your household. Unless you have a massive number of devices used at once that all require large amounts of data, you will probably never approach that bandwidth.

To give you a gauge of how much 2.3 Gbps is, the recommended speed for GeForce NOW Ultimate is "at least 45Mbps for streaming up to 3840x2160 at 120 FPS," according to NVIDIA. If you played constantly for an hour, you'd use about 16GB of data, but you wouldn't come close to the speed cap of the 2Gig Verizon Fios plan. There aren't any data caps on the Fios plans.

The 1 Gig plan, which costs $64.99 with discounts or $89.99 without, is likely a better value for most people. Signing up for that plan comes with a $200 Target gift card right now, which is still a nice perk.

How to spend your gift card

Of course, you can spend your Target gift card however you'd like at the retailer. Target has everything from groceries to clothes, so there aren't many limits. That being said, there is one deal that will stand out to many of our readers. Right now, you can get an Xbox Series S starter bundle for $269.99. That bundle comes with the Xbox Series S and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you already have a console but want to get access to hundreds of games and console multiplayer, you can grab three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $49.99. You can stack months on top of each other (up to 36 months), so if you got a $200 Target gift card you could get a full year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle 512GB + 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | was $299.99 now $269.99 at Target This bundle gets you an Xbox Series S with 512GB of storage plus three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It's an excellent way to get into console gaming this generation. It's also perfect as a second console in your home.