The VALORANT Xbox beta is now open to all players, with exclusive benefits for Xbox Game Pass subscribers

What you need to know

VALORANT is a free-to-play, 5v5 competitive online shooter with a huge PC player base.

The game now has an Xbox and PlayStation version, and the new console shooter has been in a closed beta.

After weeks of testing, Riot Games has officially opened the doors, letting anyone join the VALORANT for Xbox beta.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers also get additional benefits, like access to all present and future VALORANT Agents, Battle Pass XP boosts, and discounts on in-game currency.

One of the biggest surprises in gaming this year has been the arrival of PC-centric, competitive multiplayer shooter VALORANT on consoles. Riot Games shocked players with the reveal that, not only is VALORANT coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, it's also doing so with console-specific enhancements and features while supporting full cross-progression and content parity with PC. Now, more players can join the fun.

VALORANT for Xbox has been in a closed beta for weeks, but Riot Games is officially opening the gates to anyone who is interested. This is still a work-in-progress beta, but VALORANT is now available for free at Microsoft Store (Xbox), with nothing barring players from entry.

It should be noted that nothing significant has actually changed about VALORANT for Xbox with this announcement, aside from the recent release of the VALORANT 9.01 patch update. Players just don't need an exclusive invite code to download and play VALORANT on Xbox and PlayStation anymore. More than that, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting the same exclusive benefits they do on PC... with one added bonus on Xbox.

For ages, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers have gained access to all present and future VALORANT agents in the free-to-play game, as well as a boost to XP earned toward the Battle Pass. These benefits now extend to console, too, with the added perk that players purchasing Valorant Points (a premium in-game currency used in the VALORANT game store) on Xbox can enjoy a 10% discount. Sweet.

If you want to learn more about VALORANT for Xbox and whether it's worth playing, you can check out my hands-on preview and first impressions. The quick version? VALORANT works surprisingly wonderful on a controller thanks to the smart, thoughtful changes Riot Games made. It's exciting that more players will be able to check it out now. We don't know yet when VALORANT will "officially" release on Xbox and PlayStation and exit the beta, but considering the level of polish and the total feature and content parity here, it doesn't actually matter much.

You can download VALORANT for Xbox for free at Microsoft Store (Xbox) right now.