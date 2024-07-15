This Surface Laptop Go 3 deal cuts a huge chunk off an already affordable Windows 11 laptop — now it's cheaper than ever!

Amazon Prime Day hasn't even started, yet we're already seeing some unmissable deals that you shouldn't pass up if you're in the market for a new Windows laptop. Take this Surface Laptop Go 3 deal, which is on sale for just $599 right now, down from the usual $799 starting price. That's a $200 saving, making this a no-brainer for anyone looking for a small, lightweight laptop for travel and office work.

In our Surface Laptop Go 3 review, I asked whether this might be the best 12-inch Windows laptop. It has a nice, premium build quality, a touchscreen, and a best-in-class trackpad and keyboard typing experience. Plus, it has good battery life too. So for $200 off, I think this is an excellent recommendation for yourself or a loved one in need of a new lightweight school or work laptop.

Surface Laptop Go 3 | was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon



This is the perfect laptop for on-the-go working, featuring a 12.5-inch touchscreen display, 12th-Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB fast SSD storage. If you're a student, teacher, office worker, or fall somewhere in between, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is more than capable for most productivity-based tasks. And for $599, you're getting a premium build quality too.

✅Perfect for: Students, teachers, office workers, casual users. Productivity-based tasks such as Office, email, web browsing, and video calling. ❌Avoid it if: Need to conduct intensive computing tasks such as video editing, gaming, or rendering. 💰Price check: $599.99 at Best Buy

What is Surface Laptop Go?

The Surface Laptop Go 3. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is Microsoft's budget-friendly laptop line, designed to be sold at a lower price point compared to the flagship Surface Laptop line. However, the Laptop Go 3 is still excellent because it uses premium materials in all the places you're most likely to be touching.

This includes the keyboard deck and laptop lid. Polycarbonate is only used on the underside of the laptop to reduce costs, but because it's on the side you don't usually see or touch, it ultimately feels much more premium.

Who should buy a Surface Laptop Go?

If you're looking for a compact Windows laptop, there really are no other options in this space. The 12-inch laptop market is pretty scarce these days, which makes the Surface Laptop Go 3 one of the best 13-inch Windows laptops you can buy today.

If you're looking for a lightweight laptop that is capable of handling productivity-based workflows such as Microsoft Office, Teams, Slack, Zoom, Email, Internet, and watching movies or listening to music, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will serve you very well.

We also like this laptop because it's a great option for couch surfing, doing some light work at the coffee shop, and especially for students who want something that easily fits in their bag, is durable, and won't take up a ton of space on your desk. It's the perfect travel laptop, and it's light enough that you won't feel it in a back pack.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event where Prime subscribers can save big money on popular products, including laptops, accessories, and more. Prime Day runs from July 16 to July 17, and at Windows Central we're doing our best to round up the actual good tech deals between now and the end of the event. We know it can be hard to sift through all the rubbish deals, so we've compiled a collection of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted for you. Our collection will be constantly updated, so keep checking back!