"This war has just begun." Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is getting Dark Angels cosmetics, a Tyranid Bio-Titan, and more.

The Hierophant Bio-Titan is the biggest threat yet in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 launched in September 2024, and the game has garnered "millions" of players so far.

A new co-op focused Operations mission is coming later in October, bringing a new Tyranid threat in the form of the Hierophant Bio-Titan.

Other impending additions include Dark Angels-themed cosmetic packs and a new Lethal difficulty.

The roadmap for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 extends well into 2025, with more free and paid content on the way.

We've got our first look at the next big threat facing down the Adeptus Astartes.

In a post-launch overview video, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment shared more about what's coming next to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

While we already knew that the first new Operations mission was coming in October, this overview reveals that players will be facing a truly colossal Tyranid threat, the Hierophant Bio-Titan, greatly expanding the list of enemies and bosses in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 a terrifying way. You can get a quick look in the video below:

Space Marine 2 - Post-Launch Overview - YouTube Watch On

Outside of this utterly massive monstrosity, players can soon expect the Neo-Volkite pistol weapon and the Lethal difficulty option. For paid content, there's the upcoming Dark Angels cosmetic packs, which include detailed customization options for the Bulwark class and Power Sword. These packs (as well as future cosmetic additions) are available to any season pass owners.

With Saber Interactive sticking to its pre-launch roadmap, there's even more coming to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in the coming months.

The game's success means that it's also possible we'll see campaign DLC, or even Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3.

In my review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, I wrote that "Under Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment's guidance, Titus and the Ultramarines are back in action with a gore-drenched experience that looks great, sounds great, and just feels fun practically every step of the way."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, with cross-play support for all platforms in Operations and console cross-play in PvP.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Titus has crossed the Rubicon Primaris, and he's ready to stop the forces of Chaos and the all-consuming Tyranids from overrunning more Imperial strongholds. I've enjoyed my time with the game, so get ready to jump in, as DLC and even a sequel could be on the horizon. Buy from: Amazon | Best Buy | GreenManGaming (Steam)