We called it 'one of the best gaming chairs you can buy' and it's even cheaper with this limited-time discount

One of the hardest things to shop for is a good office or gaming chair. It's extremely hard to overstate how important a comfortable chair is for long gaming sessions or for a home office where you will be working 9 hours a day. It's worth noting that, for the most part, only some of the special edition chairs are on the full $100 off, but most of them are discounted.

As somebody who has spent dozens of hours checking out hundreds of different chairs for my home office, do yourself a favor and pick up a known winner in the Secretlab Titan Evo, which is on sale right now on the Secretlab site.

Secretlab TITAN Evo Tracer Special Edition | <a href="https://secretlab.co/products/titan-evo-2022-series?sku=R22PU-OWTRACER&rfsn=1468030.7e998&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1468030.7e998&subid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"">was $649.99 now $549.99 at Secretlab A Secretlab chair is just about the best gaming chair you can buy in 2024. We absolutely loved the TITAN Evo we <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/secretlab-titan-evo-2022-review#section-secretlab-titan-evo-2022-should-you-buy-it" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="secretlab.co"">reviewed a couple of years ago, and if your wallet can spring it you will be doing your back and posture a favor.

✅Perfect for: Anybody that needs a comfortable chair with all of the bells and whistles and wants to get a discount. ❌Avoid it if: The price is out of your budget or you want an office chair. 💰Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSecretlab-Titan-Black3-Gaming-Chair%2Fdp%2FB0BC9SP7FM%2Fref%3Dsr_1_6%3Fcrid%3D2U41CNL3492VC%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.T5iuR0tPMfH7KPMH1WrIlJYNtP9R2xRM8mgyCpDqVMbsIqaySy6MzzfECH37KpOTM9cXJOVq0J3gC0My0qJIPSBAZWueH6DaNnFdrytyp6Nw3d5Paixnw7D4d3zeYdR9C7YFlTzds7mCvAZ1qVcXaIiTVuDl0DxrZ2tfyh3ZvJKMs6CtsKKwvzrxatCeN9UrAtoHI2nGrDjiNBQtiAPRQUHL8PoOH5lPGEpnsv4I9IS0FOA7jnYb3jUXf3g2vwhjTXVPMQbGhVj5dR6WDWRqKmBXZk9drPN8Q2BVEyV_EbQ.X0qO6GipY33uzlGFD2Ltov1AP7JxGLLEaM8ScrX5QQY%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dsecretlab%252Btitan%252Bevo%26qid%3D1711161346%26sprefix%3Dsecretlab%252Btitan%252Bevo%252Caps%252C135%26sr%3D8-6%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$509 at Amazon in Black with coupon

Give your back a break

The Secretlab TItan Evo is still an amazing chair in 2024. (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster | Windows Central)

I recently spent weeks researching a new chair for my office. I looked on dozens of websites, read through reviews, and put so many different chairs in my carts until finally; I purchased what looked like a good chair for around $200. I wish I had just gone with the Secretlab Titan, though, because I'm not a huge fan of the chair I picked up.

With that being said, do yourself a favor and grab a Secretlab chair while they are on sale. If you aren't sold on what Secretlab brings to the table, make sure to read our glowing review of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022.

"Now, that built-in lumbar support can be adjusted in four directions, allowing you to dial it in just right for your preferences. The dial on the right side of the chair allows you to move it up and down or in and out."

You can purchase your Secretlab in different sizes and with different bells and whistles. It's almost like purchasing a car with extra features. One of the most important things to choose is what size you need. The recommended size chart can be seen below.

RECOMMENDED SIZE

SMALL - ≤5’6”<200lbs

REGULAR* - 5’7”-6’2”<220lbs

XL - 5’11”-6’9”175lbs-395lbs

As somebody who spends at least 10 hours a day in my office chair, I can tell you how important it is to have a good chair. While Secretlab chairs are on the more expensive side of the gaming chair market, I have never heard somebody regret purchasing one, and I don't think you will either.

If you have been looking to upgrade your game room or office setup, some good deals are going on right now. The Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S are both great options to spruce up your gaming room but you could also pick up an ASUS ROG Ally, which is on sale right now, and play it docked or in handheld mode.

Which Secretlab chairs are on sale?

A lot of chairs are on sale right now on Secretlab's website, but if you go over to the website, you might notice that the basic models are only between $30 and $50 off. If you're looking for specific help, feel free to use the website's chat feature to speak with a member of the Secretlab team. It looks like most of the chairs that are marked off for the full $100 amount are the special editions. I wanted to highlight some of the other special editions that are on sale as well.

There are probably some other special editions on sale for the full $100 off. But if you want a cheaper option, check out the black Titan Evo on Amazon, which has a coupon for $150 off right now, making it just $509.

No matter which Secretlab chair you decide to grab during this sale, your back and posture are going to thank you. A good chair is one of the most important things we can change to drastically improve our quality of life, especially for those of us who work from home and are in a chair all day. Make sure you treat yourself right and grab a Secretlab chair on sale while you still can.