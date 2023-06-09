When do Diablo 4 Helltides spawn? Use this tracker to find out.

What you need to know

Diablo 4's Helltides are incredibly lucrative endgame activities, but many players miss them because they're only active once every few hours.

To make it easy for players to track them so they can hop online when one appears, Reddit user u/Prowner1 has created a Diablo 4 Helltide tracker. A link to it is in the text below.

The tracker works by validating reports of active Helltide zones from players, and shows each Helltide's location as well as a timer that counts down to the event's completion. A community-sourced map of Mystery Chests is included as well.

The tracker can also be used to check when a Diablo 4 World Boss or Legion Event is active as well.

There are several different activities available to play in Diablo 4's endgame, but if you're hunting for Sacred or Ancestral Legendary gear, you'll be hard-pressed to find something as lucrative as Helltide events. While these are active, one of Sanctuary's five regions will be scorched and overrun by Lilith's demonic forces. Enemies in Helltide zones spawn more frequently and have a higher level than players, making survival there much harder. However, the empowered monsters have a good chance to drop rarer loot than they normally do, and killing them will also net you Aberrant Cinders that you can use to open Helltide Chests in the region.

There's one problem, though. Helltides only last for an hour, and once they end, another one won't spawn for at least a few hours. Therefore, many fans miss them because they don't happen to be playing Diablo 4 when a Helltide is active. Because of this, there's been a lot of demand for a tool that alerts people when a Helltide is active so they can hop in-game and farm it for gear.

Thanks to u/Prowner1 on the r/Diablo4 subreddit, a community-sourced tracker like that now exists and is available for everyone to use. Simply head to this website and keep an eye on the "The Helltide Rises" box at the top of the page. When players have reported and validated an active Helltide, its location will be listed in this box along with a timer that counts down to the end of the event. As an added bonus, there's also a map of reported Mystery Chest locations, which you can open for lots of random Legendaries.

Never miss an opportunity to slaughter Lilith's armies and steal their loot ever again. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

If you're looking to farm Helltides, I highly recommend keeping this webpage open on your computer and smartphone's web browser and checking it regularly. You'll need to refresh the page to fetch the latest data, though if you toggle the "live updates?" switch, it'll display the most current information without reloads.

Note that the site also has tabs for World Boss spawns and Legion Events, so you can use it to keep an eye on when those are available to challenge as well. In fact, when I discovered the site about an hour before writing this, it was calling attention to an Ashava the Pestilent spawn at The Crucible in Fractured Peaks.

It's always cool to see community members develop solutions like this, and I can't wait to see how the tracker improves over time. Users have already suggested adding push notification and Discord Webhook support, so hopefully we'll see these features added in the future.

Diablo 4 is out now and is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. It's one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we've been having an absolute blast with it.