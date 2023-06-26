Where to farm the rarest items in Diablo 4
About as rare as a lottery win, but if you want to up those odds...
The odds of finding one of the six rarest items in Diablo 4 are lower than getting struck by lightning while holding a winning lottery ticket. But if you’re feeling lucky, you should know that some foes in Diablo 4 drop certain items more often than others. And some dungeons are more likely to spawn those foes. So if you want to double your chances of getting that Andariels Visage from 0.001% to 0.002%, you better stick to the places where the Maiden of Anguish likes to leave behind her wares.
Of course, you don’t need to chase after the rarest items in the game to have fun in Diablo 4. But if you’re looking for a specific item to complete your build, like a new Ancestral Sword, it can be useful to know where to farm for it. After all, you don’t want to waste your time slaying demons that only drop daggers and axes. You want to go where the swords are plentiful and shiny.
How do I get the rarest items in Diablo 4?
The 6 Uniques that are rarer than a unicorn in Diablo 4 (but not Diablo 3 which is full of Unicorns) are the ultimate prize for any adventurer. But you won’t see them unless you’re playing on World Tier 4 and have reached level 85 with your hero. They can drop from any source, be it a monster or a chest, but you can increase your chances by taking on the most challenging activities in the game, such as Helltide and Legion Events, and Nightmare Dungeons.
The items are:
- Harlequin Crest Helm
- Melted Heart of Selig Amulet
- Ring of Starless Skies
- Andariels Visage Helm
- Doombringer Sword
- The Grandfather Sword
These items are so elusive that only a handful of players have ever seen them, but if you have the patience and the madness to farm endlessly, there are some monster families and places that can boost your drop rate.
Best farming for The Grandfather in Diablo 4
The Grandfather is a Unique Two-Handed Sword that's the ultimate weapon for melee builds. It featured as a weapon in Diablo 1 and 2, though you have more chance of actually nabbing one by going back and playing those games.
That being said the best enemies to farm for two-handed swords specifically are Vampires and Spiders. Vampires most commonly spawn in Kor Dragon Barracks and Spiders in Blind Burrows or Abandoned Mineworks.
Other Nightmare Dungeons to try are:
- Champion's Demise
- Feral's Den
- Guulrahn Canals
- Whispering Pines
- Witchwater
- Zenith
Best farming for Doombringer in Diablo 4
Doombringer is a 1-handed sword which pays tribute to Diablo 2:Resurrected and Diablo 3, and these have a high drop chance from killing Beasts, Werewolves, Skeletons and Snakes, therefore your best areas to try are:
- Aldurwood
- Feral's Den
- Whispering Pines
- Black Asylum
- Kor Dragon Barracks
- Maulwood
- Demon's Wake
- Serpent's Lair
- Shadowed Plunge
- Witchwater
- Zenith
Best farming for Andariel's Visage
Andarial's Visage is imbued with the lethal powers of the Maiden of Anguish herself. Killing Cannibals and Cultists gives you higher drop rate on Helms, for which Andariels Visage is one of the best you can hope to get.
Head for any of these Nightmare Dungeons:
- Conclave
- Cultist Refuge
- Dark Ravine
- Earthen Wound
- Guulrahn Slums
- Serpents Lair
- Shadowed Plunge
Best farming for Ring of Starless Skies
Unfortunately, rings and amulets are not associated with a higher drop chance from any monster family. That being said, your best way to farm any Unique is to run any Nightmare Dungeon, as these areas, in general, have the highest drop rate of high-level items.
Best farming for Harlequin Crest
The Harlequin Crest is based on Diablo 2:Resurrected's infamous Shako, though it's even rarer than its predecessor. It buffs Damage Reduction significantly and gives +4 to all skills. Helms drop from Cannibals and Cultists and therefore the same dungeons as we recommended for Andariel's Visage.
Best farming for Melted Heart of Selig
As mentioned previously, there is no specific monster family that drops rings and amulets more often than others. However, the best place to farm any Unique item is any Nightmare Dungeon, because these areas generally have the highest chance of dropping high-level items.
Where can I just farm certain weapons in Diablo 4?
If you don’t want to waste your time looking for these extremely rare items, you may just want to improve your current weapon. In that case, here’s a complete table of what each monster is more likely to drop for you:
|Item
|Monster Family
|Best Location
|Daggers, Maces
|Bandits
|Maulwood, Renegade's Retreat
|Chest, Crossbows, 1H Swords
|Beasts
|Aldurwood, Feral's Den, Whispering Pines
|2H Axes, 1H Axes, Helmets
|Cannibals
|Earthen Wound, Guulrahn Slums
|Daggers, Helmets
|Cultists
|Cultist's Refuge, Conclave
|Scythes, 2H Maces, Pants, Boots
|Drowned
|Overworld, Ruins of Eridu
|1H Axes, Druid Staffs
|Fallen
|Demon's Wake
|Bows, Wands
|Ghosts
|Earthen Wound, Lost Archives
|2H Axes, 1h Axes, Sorcerer Staffs, Totems
|Goatmen
|Champions Demis, Hoarfrost Demise
|Crossbows, Shields, 1H Swords
|Skeletons
|Black Asylum, Kor Dragon Barracks
|2H Polearms, 1H Swords
|Snakes
|Serpent's Lair, Witchwater
|Chests, Focus, Gloves, 2H Swords
|Spiders
|Blind Burrow, Abandoned Mineworks
|2H Swords, Bows, Wands
|Vampires
|Kor Dragon Barracks
|2H Scythes, 1H Swords
|Werewolves
|Aldurwood
We hope this guide has helped you find the most unique weapons in Diablo 4. Remember, these items are very rare and hard to get, so don’t get discouraged if you don’t see them right away...or in fact ever. Just keep slaying demons and looting chests, and maybe one day you’ll be the proud owner of a Doombringer or a Grandfather. And if not, well, there’s always Diablo 5.
Diablo 4 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.
