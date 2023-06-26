Where to farm the rarest items in Diablo 4

The odds of finding one of the six rarest items in Diablo 4 are lower than getting struck by lightning while holding a winning lottery ticket. But if you’re feeling lucky, you should know that some foes in Diablo 4 drop certain items more often than others. And some dungeons are more likely to spawn those foes. So if you want to double your chances of getting that Andariels Visage from 0.001% to 0.002%, you better stick to the places where the Maiden of Anguish likes to leave behind her wares.

Of course, you don’t need to chase after the rarest items in the game to have fun in Diablo 4. But if you’re looking for a specific item to complete your build, like a new Ancestral Sword, it can be useful to know where to farm for it. After all, you don’t want to waste your time slaying demons that only drop daggers and axes. You want to go where the swords are plentiful and shiny.

How do I get the rarest items in Diablo 4?

The 6 Uniques that are rarer than a unicorn in Diablo 4 (but not Diablo 3 which is full of Unicorns) are the ultimate prize for any adventurer. But you won’t see them unless you’re playing on World Tier 4 and have reached level 85 with your hero. They can drop from any source, be it a monster or a chest, but you can increase your chances by taking on the most challenging activities in the game, such as Helltide and Legion Events, and Nightmare Dungeons.



The items are:

Harlequin Crest Helm

Melted Heart of Selig Amulet

Ring of Starless Skies

Andariels Visage Helm

Doombringer Sword

The Grandfather Sword

These items are so elusive that only a handful of players have ever seen them, but if you have the patience and the madness to farm endlessly, there are some monster families and places that can boost your drop rate.

These 4 items are amongst the rarest Diablo 4 has to offer, can you find them? (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Best farming for The Grandfather in Diablo 4

The Grandfather is a Unique Two-Handed Sword that's the ultimate weapon for melee builds. It featured as a weapon in Diablo 1 and 2, though you have more chance of actually nabbing one by going back and playing those games.



That being said the best enemies to farm for two-handed swords specifically are Vampires and Spiders. Vampires most commonly spawn in Kor Dragon Barracks and Spiders in Blind Burrows or Abandoned Mineworks.



Other Nightmare Dungeons to try are:

Champion's Demise

Feral's Den

Guulrahn Canals

Whispering Pines

Witchwater

Zenith

Best farming for Doombringer in Diablo 4

Doombringer is a 1-handed sword which pays tribute to Diablo 2:Resurrected and Diablo 3, and these have a high drop chance from killing Beasts, Werewolves, Skeletons and Snakes, therefore your best areas to try are:

Aldurwood

Feral's Den

Whispering Pines

Black Asylum

Kor Dragon Barracks

Maulwood

Demon's Wake

Serpent's Lair

Shadowed Plunge

Witchwater

Zenith

Best farming for Andariel's Visage

Unfortunately Andariels Visage doesn't drop in threes like her heads (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Andarial's Visage is imbued with the lethal powers of the Maiden of Anguish herself. Killing Cannibals and Cultists gives you higher drop rate on Helms, for which Andariels Visage is one of the best you can hope to get.



Head for any of these Nightmare Dungeons:

Conclave

Cultist Refuge

Dark Ravine

Earthen Wound

Guulrahn Slums

Serpents Lair

Shadowed Plunge

Best farming for Ring of Starless Skies

Unfortunately, rings and amulets are not associated with a higher drop chance from any monster family. That being said, your best way to farm any Unique is to run any Nightmare Dungeon, as these areas, in general, have the highest drop rate of high-level items.

The Harlequin Crest is the Shako of Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Best farming for Harlequin Crest

The Harlequin Crest is based on Diablo 2:Resurrected's infamous Shako, though it's even rarer than its predecessor. It buffs Damage Reduction significantly and gives +4 to all skills. Helms drop from Cannibals and Cultists and therefore the same dungeons as we recommended for Andariel's Visage.

Best farming for Melted Heart of Selig

As mentioned previously, there is no specific monster family that drops rings and amulets more often than others. However, the best place to farm any Unique item is any Nightmare Dungeon, because these areas generally have the highest chance of dropping high-level items.

Where can I just farm certain weapons in Diablo 4?

If you don’t want to waste your time looking for these extremely rare items, you may just want to improve your current weapon. In that case, here’s a complete table of what each monster is more likely to drop for you:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Monster Family Best Location Daggers, Maces Bandits Maulwood, Renegade's Retreat Chest, Crossbows, 1H Swords Beasts Aldurwood, Feral's Den, Whispering Pines 2H Axes, 1H Axes, Helmets Cannibals Earthen Wound, Guulrahn Slums Daggers, Helmets Cultists Cultist's Refuge, Conclave Scythes, 2H Maces, Pants, Boots Drowned Overworld, Ruins of Eridu 1H Axes, Druid Staffs Fallen Demon's Wake Bows, Wands Ghosts Earthen Wound, Lost Archives 2H Axes, 1h Axes, Sorcerer Staffs, Totems Goatmen Champions Demis, Hoarfrost Demise Crossbows, Shields, 1H Swords Skeletons Black Asylum, Kor Dragon Barracks 2H Polearms, 1H Swords Snakes Serpent's Lair, Witchwater Chests, Focus, Gloves, 2H Swords Spiders Blind Burrow, Abandoned Mineworks 2H Swords, Bows, Wands Vampires Kor Dragon Barracks 2H Scythes, 1H Swords Werewolves Aldurwood

We hope this guide has helped you find the most unique weapons in Diablo 4. Remember, these items are very rare and hard to get, so don’t get discouraged if you don’t see them right away...or in fact ever. Just keep slaying demons and looting chests, and maybe one day you’ll be the proud owner of a Doombringer or a Grandfather. And if not, well, there’s always Diablo 5.

