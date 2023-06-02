Diablo 4: How to farm and get Gold quickly

There are multiple different currencies and resources you'll need to stock up on as you play through Diablo 4, but by far, the most important one is Gold. Gold is used frequently for almost everything, ranging from repairing and upgrading your gear to brewing elixir consumables, crafting gems, and extracting powerful Legendary Aspects.

Because of this, it's important to get as much Gold as you can so that you've always got funds for upgrades and other gear tweaks. Don't worry if your coffers are looking a little empty, though, because we've put together this guide that goes over all the best ways to get lots of Gold quickly. This includes information about the best Gold farm in the game right now, as well as several other tips and strategies you can take advantage of to make some serious bank.

Diablo 4: Best Gold farm

Image 1 of 2 The location of Anica's Claim, a dungeon located east of Kyovashad at the northern edge of the Malnok region in the Fractured Peaks. (Image credit: mapgenie.io)

The location of Dead Man's Dredge, a dungeon located in the southeastern corner of the Fractured Peaks in the Gale Valley region. (Image credit: mapgenie.io)

Right now, the best overall way to farm Gold in Diablo 4 is to repeatedly run through one of two specific dungeons: Anica's Claim in the Malnok region of the Fractured Peaks, and Dead Man's Dredge in the Gale Valley region of the Fractured Peaks. This is because these dungeons have a "Collect Animus from Animus Carriers" objective, all of which happen to be Elite monsters that often drop more and rarer loot compared to standard trash mobs. You can then portal back to town and sell all the gear you picked up to vendors for large Gold sums before resetting the dungeon and returning to it for a fresh run.

Between the Gold you'll get from repeatedly slaying armies of dungeon foes and the profits from your gear sales, this method should quickly net you more Gold than you'll know what to do with. Note that to maximize Gold gains, you should store all of your unequipped items in your stash back at a town or city so you have more room in your inventory for loot drops.

Diablo 4: Other ways to get Gold quickly

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Aside from farming the Anica's Claim and Dead Man's Dredge dungeons, there are several other ways you can get Diablo 4 Gold quickly. Below, we've listed some of the best Gold farming tips, tricks, and strategies that you should take advantage of if you're looking to get rich quick.

Play on higher World Tiers . The Veteran World Tier and every tier above it increase Gold drops by 15%, so make sure you're not playing on it if you're trying to farm tons of Gold.

. The Veteran World Tier and every tier above it increase Gold drops by 15%, so make sure you're not playing on it if you're trying to farm tons of Gold. Main story quests reward large sums of Gold . Consider progressing the story if you don't have much else to do.

. Consider progressing the story if you don't have much else to do. Do lots of side quests . Keep an eye out for the blue exclamation points that indicate an available side quest in hub areas and other locations. These quests often reward lots of Gold.

. Keep an eye out for the blue exclamation points that indicate an available side quest in hub areas and other locations. These quests often reward lots of Gold. Explore every Cellar you find . These are essentially combat challenge rooms that flood you with basic enemies. Defeat them all and there's a good chance you'll walk away with a sizable Gold reward.

. These are essentially combat challenge rooms that flood you with basic enemies. Defeat them all and there's a good chance you'll walk away with a sizable Gold reward. Complete World Events . These can be found randomly as you explore Diablo 4's open world, and while they can be tough sometimes, they're usually not too challenging, especially if multiple players are present. If you complete the event's objective, you'll get a large quantity of Gold.

. These can be found randomly as you explore Diablo 4's open world, and while they can be tough sometimes, they're usually not too challenging, especially if multiple players are present. If you complete the event's objective, you'll get a large quantity of Gold. Loot corpses, rubble, and chests . Small amounts of Gold drop from these, and they'll add up over time.

. Small amounts of Gold drop from these, and they'll add up over time. Keep an eye out for Treasure Goblins! These enemies will attempt to bolt as soon as they see you coming, but if you're able to defeat them before they escape, they'll drop lots of Gold and a nice pile of gear, too.

These enemies will attempt to bolt as soon as they see you coming, but if you're able to defeat them before they escape, they'll drop lots of Gold and a nice pile of gear, too. Activate Greed Shrines whenever you see them . These monolithic stone statues can occasionally be found in the world and in dungeons, and will temporarily make every enemy you hit drop Gold repeatedly.

. These monolithic stone statues can occasionally be found in the world and in dungeons, and will temporarily make every enemy you hit drop Gold repeatedly. Level your Renown . Each new Renown level grants you a nice chunk of 10,000 Gold. You can level Renown by discovering new locations, completing quests, clearing dungeons and strongholds, and finding Altars of Lilith.

. Each new Renown level grants you a nice chunk of 10,000 Gold. You can level Renown by discovering new locations, completing quests, clearing dungeons and strongholds, and finding Altars of Lilith. If you're up to it, fight a World Boss. World Bosses like Ashava the Pestilent are incredibly difficult to kill and require a massive 12-man team, but if you take them down, you'll be rewarded with lots of Gold and high-tier loot that you can sell if you don't want to keep it.

