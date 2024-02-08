Where to get Straw in Enshrouded

Enshrouded is by far my favorite game so far this year. While it's only February, and games such as Palworld have already launched, with Nightingale coming later this month, Enshrouded has cemented itself in my gaming library.

I'll return for more than the 90 hours I've accumulated! In those early hours, it would have been nice to have some Enshrouded tips and tricks.

With that being said, we've dug through tons of content to find the answers to questions that players might have. Many resources can be extremely hard to find, from Metal Scraps to Resin. Getting the hard part out of the way, I'm here to present my straightforward guide on farming Amber!

Where to find Straw?

Straw isn't found until later in the game. You'll also need to upgrade your Flame Altar a few times, at least to level 3. Once there, you're free to reach the plains where Straw can finally be found.

Straw is often randomly strewn about the area. Across the plains, you'll discover Straw and Wheat Grains stored in chests, placed on tables in homes, or growing from the ground. A few locations, especially the one I'll share here, have an abundance of Straw to get you started.

Anchored south of Ancient Apire - Nomad Highlands is a tiny little cottage and farm, Bounty Farm. Dive south directly from the Ancient Spire and glide as far as you can. You'll get even farther if you use our guide on obtaining the Ghost Glider.

Once there, you need to deal with some tiger and spider enemies. Afterward, you're free to pick up the Wheat Grain and Straw lying about. In total, you should find 38 Straw and 19 Wheat Grain. Let's use those Wheat Grains to get even more Straw!

How to farm straw?

Now, head back to your base. And let's get farming! Assuming you have the Farmer unlocked, you'll need to head to her and craft Farm Soil, which takes both Dirt and Bonemeal. While you don't technically need Farm Soil, the speed advantage it gives to growing plants is incredibly worth it.

After crafting the soil:

Take your crafting hammer out and select Box 4m in the Terrain section. This will allow you to place a flat 4m block on the ground using only a single piece of Farm Soil.

Place down around at least 2 to 3 of these.

Place more if you want a significantly larger farm.

Now, head back to the Farmer and craft a Seed Bed. This takes the following to craft:

10 Wood Logs

2 Metal Scraps

10 Farm Soil

Place it down near the farm or wherever you wish. Select the Wheat Seeding recipe. Go ahead and place the following ingredients in the Seed Bed.

1 Water

1 Wheat Grains

1 Fossilized Bone Dust

Each seedling will take 20 minutes to grow but will produce 20 seedlings each time. That means if you're maximizing your grains (nice pun, huh?) You can obtain 380 Wheat Seedlings.

What is Straw used for?

In the end game, Straw is mainly used to craft Beehives, which will grant players Honey and Wax. Both are useful for recipes, especially food used later in the game for Stamina recharging and more.

In the end game, Straw is mainly used to craft Beehives, which will grant players Honey and Wax. Both are useful for recipes, especially food used later in the game for Stamina recharging and more.