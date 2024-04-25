Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can claim a three pack of free skins for Overwatch 2 for a limited time

What you need to know

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can benefit from additional Perks, which often include game add-ons or free trials for YouTube Premium and Discord Nitro.

A new perk has been added for Overwatch 2 that includes 2 legendary skins and 1 epic skin for free.

The Overwatch 2 Season 10 perk must be claimed before June 19, and the code must be redeemed before June 26.

Looking to dig into Season 10 of Overwatch 2, but don't want to be left out when all your teammates are showing off their favorite character skins? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers need not worry. Three Overwatch 2 character skins have been added to the Perk section of the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass app. The perk includes two legendary skins and one epic skin at no extra cost.

The Xbox Game Pass perk includes the Visual K Kiriko epic skin, the Medusa Widowmaker legendary skin, and the Executioner Junker Queen legendary skin. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can claim the three skins for free using the PC Game Pass app, the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, or by visiting the Xbox Game Pass perks tab on the Xbox dashboard. The free skins will only be available to claim until June 16. Claiming the perk will net you a code that can be redeemed on Xbox or in the Xbox apps on mobile and PC. The code must be redeemed by June 29, or they will expire.

Despite its rocky launch, canceled PvE, and Overwhelmingly Negative reviews on Steam, Overwatch 2 remains a popular hero shooter. The game has undergone significant reworkings following launch, with Season 10 ushering in the end of paid heroes, as well as improved detection and removal of third-party cheating hardware.

Microsoft acquired Overwatch 2 publisher Blizzard as part of its Xbox and Activision Blizzard King merger. Investigations by regulatory bodies slowed Microsoft's efforts to add the Activision Blizzard King game catalog to Xbox Game Pass. Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on all platforms, so providing skins previously limited as microtransactions to subscribers may continue to be an alternative solution to providing benefits to Blizzard fans who subscribe to Game Pass.

