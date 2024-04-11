Overwatch 2 Season 10: Venture Forth's roadmap has been announced

What you need to know

Blizzard Entertainment has announced Overwatch 2's 10th Season, 'Venture Forth,' along with a roadmap showing the content it will bring.

This roadmap reveals that Season 10 will add a new Damage Hero called Venture, a Mirror Universe-themed Battlepass and event, the return of Mythic skins from previous seasons, a trial for a new game mode called Clash, and more.

Overwatch 2 Season 10: Venture Forth will launch on April 16, 2024, on all platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Windows and Steam.

Blizzard Entertainment has recently uploaded a new trailer and roadmap for Overwatch 2's 10th Season titled 'Venture Forth' onto the internet. The roadmap reveals that Season 10 will launch on April 16, 2024, and will implement a tidal wave of new gameplay content to Overwatch 2 throughout April, May, and potentially beyond.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The first stop on this roadmap is April 16, 2024, when the Season will launch, and the new Damage Hero, Venture, will be added to the game and unlocked for everyone to enjoy.

On the same day as Venture's debut, Overwatch 2 will hold a trial for a new game mode called Clash. In Clash, there are five capture points in a row, with the central unlocked at the beginning of the round. Two teams of five players must capture and control all five points or reach a round's score limit to win a round.

The next stop is April 23, 2024, when a limited-time Event and Battlepass will be introduced to the Mirrorwatch game. This Event's theme is about reversing the characteristics of Overwatch's heroes and villains, so we get heroic versions of Doomfist, Widowmaker, and Sombra and villainous versions of Tracer, Mercy, and Brigitte, for example.

These alternate-universe takes on the characters won't just be limited to new skins to collect. The Mirrorwatch Event will reimagine their abilities to fit their new personas.

Overwatch 2 Season 10: Venture Forth will also include the return of the Pride, the ability for players to unlock new or old Mythic skins from previous Seasons and events, a rework of the Hero Wrecking Ball, and the upcoming collaboration with Porsche.

On a side note, the Overwatch Championship Series shall begin on May 31, 2024. They will be held at the DreamHack Dallas Major, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, 650 S Griffin St, Dallas, TX 75202, United States. It will last until June 2, 2024, and will be a double-elimination tournament featuring eight of the world's best Overwatch player teams.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Are you ready to 'Venture' into the 10th season of Overwatch 2?

Between the new hero Venture, the Mirrorwatch event, where we'll get to play as reversed versions of classic heroes, and the new Clash game mode, Spring will be an exciting time for one of Blizzard Entertainment's best Xbox and PC games. And that's without mentioning Blizzard's commitment to making all of Overwatch 2's heroes free for everyone to play when Season 10 commences.

However, what kind of reworks are in store for Wrecking Ball, and what can we expect from Overwatch's unexpected collaboration with Porsche? We must wait to find out when Overwatch 2 Season 10: Venture Forth launches on April 16, 2024.