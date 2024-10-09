Summer may be over, but that won't stop me from keeping my drinks cool with the Xbox Series X mini-fridge thanks to Walmart's anti-Prime Day deal

Microsoft has commissioned third-party manufacturers to create all kinds of Xbox-themed merchandise over the years, whether it's Xbox-branded clothing, controllers themed after movies, or special accessories. One of the more memorable pieces of Microsoft memorabilia is the Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge, an accessory designed and themed in the likeness of Microsoft's Xbox Series X console.

This mini-fridge typically costs $69.99 at retail, but Walmart is currently hosting a special Anti-Prime Day 35% discount sale that has reduced the price tag to $45.92.

Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge | was $69.99 now $44.92 at Walmart Microsoft has gone and created an adorable mini-fridge in the likeness of its popular Xbox Series X console. This mini-fridge can store up to eight cans of drinks or several snacks without using much space in your living room or kitchen. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Xbox fans needing an Xbox-themed mini-fridge to keep their drinks cold during summer holidays or long hours of gaming in general. ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a proper, fully-sized fridge that can store more than drinks or snacks at a time, and can be turned on at all times.

Why should you buy this adorable mini-fridge?

This mini-fridge can store up to eight drinks or eight snacks. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When seeing this mini-fridge for the first time, it'd be easy to write it off as a comedic novelty item that quickly wears out its welcome. However, the Xbox Series X mini fridge created by third-party company Ukronic, is a genuinely well-crafted fridge that functions with the same level of high quality you'd expect from real mini-fridges while adding its own flair.

For starters, the design of the mini-fridge is a perfect replication of the Xbox Series X without any compromises to its primary components for the sake of maintaining its visual gimmick. It features a USB charging port so you can recharge the best Xbox controllers and other compatible devices with it. Plus, it can be powered by 240-volt mains outlet or a 12-volt DC adapter that's normally used on cars.

As for its storage capabilities, the Xbox Series X mini-fridge can hold up to eight small cans or snacks like chocolate bars and potato chip packets thanks to its compact size of 7.3 x 7.3 x 14.3 inches, and 4.5L volume. On top of that, this fridge has a built-in thermoelectric cooling fan so it doesn't require refrigerant chemicals to keep it clean like traditional refrigerators do.

That being said, this accessory isn't perfect. It has a very limited amount of storage space compared to larger fridges and consumes a large amount of power when turned on. The thermoelectric cooling fan also has a risk of burning out if you leave the fridge running for more than two days so it should be turned on sparingly.

Despite that though, the Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge is a well-crafted Xbox accessory that I highly recommend to any Xbox fan looking for a fridge to keep their drinks cool when they need beverages while playing the best Xbox games, especially now it's $45.92 cheaper thanks to Walmart's 35% Anti-Prime Day discount.

Who is this product for? The Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge is an in-joke accessory aimed at Xbox fans who would like an Xbox-themed mini fridge to keep their drinks chilled while playing the Xbox Series X.

What are this mini-fridge's standout features? The Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge has enough storage space for eight canned drinks or snacks, it has a thermoelectric cooling fan and a USB charging port for Xbox controllers to recharge with.

