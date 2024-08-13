Age of Mythology: Retold PC requirements — Get your system ready for God Powers

Take a moment and check your computer to ensure it's ready for a mythological rumble.

Age of Mythology: Retold is on the way, bringing players across PC and Xbox Series X|S a new way to experience epic battles between Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Atlantean myths. Heroes and monsters collide as players unleash devastating God Powers in rebuilt graphics.

With that remake comes a bump in the hardware needed to run it, so PC players should check the requirements list to make sure their rigs are ready.

Age of Mythology: Retold PC requirements

Developed by World's Edge and its partner studios, Age of Mythology: Retold is a big leap up from the original game, and new features like reusable God Powers mean destruction at a scale never possible before in the series.

The Minimum requirements for Age of Mythology: Retold are the base-level specs that you'll need in order to play the game at lower settings. You might not be able to have things dialed up, but you'll be able to enjoy the game all the same.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 645 or AMD Radeon Vega 8 or Intel Iris Graphics 550 or better

CPU: Intel i3-4130 or AMD FX 4350 at 2.4GHZ+ with 2 cores / 4 threads and AVX support

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

STORAGE: Unknown

Meanwhile, while I don't have in-depth details right now, the Recommended requirements should provide a smoother experience, with several settings turned up and a more consistent framerate.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570 or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570 or better CPU: 3.6 Ghz i5 or greater or AMD equivalent and AVX support

3.6 Ghz i5 or greater or AMD equivalent and AVX support RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE: Unknown

Despite being a remake with improved graphics, the requirements here are fairly reasonable and on the lower-end for a new game. If you built or bought a new gaming computer in the last few years, its should meet these requirements without issue.

We don't know how much storage it'll take up, but I'd recommend making sure you have around 100 GB free on an SSD, just in case.

How to check your PC specs

Maybe you don't exactly remember the specific model CPU you installed in your computer, or maybe it's just been years since you bought it. Don't worry, it's easy to check your Windows PC specs and find out exactly what hardware you have. Just follow these steps:

Type dxdiag in your Windows taskbar.

in your Windows taskbar. Select dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool.

to run the diagnostic tool. The system tab will show you memory information for your Windows PC.

will show you memory information for your Windows PC. The display tab has all the information on your graphics specs.

The nature of exactly what you've got will determine how easy or difficult it will be to upgrade your computer in order to play Age of Mythology: Retold at either higher settings or at all.

If you only have 8 GB of RAM, getting another 8 GB (or more) should be fairly easy to install. In the unlikely event your graphics card isn't good enough, you may be able to swap in a newer card. In the extraordinarily unlikely event your CPU is outdated however, it's time to seriously consider building or buying a new computer altogether.

Can Age of Mythology: Retold run on gaming handhelds?

While gaming rigs and dedicated computers remain popular, over the last few years more and more players have begun using gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally when playing games. These handhelds allow players to easily take their games on the go, while Cloud save support ensures they don't lose progress in any games if they do usually play on a computer.

World's Edge hasn't technically specified anything about Age of Mythology: Retold running on these handheld gaming devices, but there's a fair bit that I can infer so far.

Will Age of Mythology: Retold run on Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck meets or exceeds the minimum requires for Age of Mythology: Retold in every way. In theory, as long as the game is optimized well for Proton (the "translation" software the Steam Deck uses to run Windows-based games) then Age of Mythology: Retold should be workable on the device.

Normally, strategy games are very fickle on Steam Deck due to the need for a mouse and keyboard. That's not the case with Age of Mythology: Retold, which features controller support on PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles, meaning players should be able to play the game like they would with an Xbox controller.

Will Age of Mythology: Retold run on ASUS ROG Ally?

The ASUS ROG Ally features beefier hardware than the Steam Deck, meaning it should also be able to run Age of Mythology: Retold without any issues. Players should be able to turn a couple of settings higher and expect a smoother framerate than on Valve's handheld offering, especially if using the higher-end ASUS ROG Ally X model.

Age of Mythology: Retold is launching across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on Sep. 4, 2024, with early access beginning on August 28 for anyone that buys the Premium Edition of the game. Like all Xbox first-party titles, it's also available day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.