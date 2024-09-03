Age of Mythology: Retold, Riders Republic, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Four more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next couple of weeks.

A new batch of games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming days.

Age of Mythology: Retold, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, Riders Republic, and Train Sim World 5 are all coming to Xbox Game Pass.

A few games are also leaving the service soon, including Slime Rancher 2.

Gods, myths, trains, and trucks are all coming to Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

As announced via Xbox Wire on Tuesday, the latest batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass isn't a particularly large bunch, but it does include the notable addition of Age of Mythology: Retold. This strategy game remake has been available for a few days via advanced access for anyone buying the Premium Edition — as well as for Xbox Game Pass subscribers who buy the Premium Upgrade, a business model seen elsewhere across the Xbox first-party lineup — and now it'll be available for everyone.

Here's everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next couple of weeks:

September 3

Star Truckers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

September 4

Age of Mythology: Retold (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

September 5

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

September 11

Riders Republic (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

September 17

Train Sim World 5 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 15?

As usual, there's also a handful of games that are exiting Xbox Game Pass this month. The vast majority of third-party titles don't stay forever, and leave the service after a certain amount of time, usually (but not always) around a year. If you want to keep playing these games, you'll need to buy them. As a reminder, you get a discount on buying games currently in Xbox Game Pass, so save some money and snag these games before they leave:

Ashes of Singularity: Escalation

FIFA 23

Payday 3

Slime Rancher 2

SpiderHeck

You Suck At Parking

Analysis: A small but nice addition

With only a few games, this isn't a massive wave of new titles for players to go through.

Still, there's some gems here, and I will continue to sing the praises of Age of Mythology: Retold. It's an excellent strategy game and an excellent remake, with smart additions like controller support across console and PC that make it feel modern.

In my review of Age of Mythology: Retold, I wrote that "If you loved the original Age of Mythology, this is an absolute must-grab. For newcomers that are intrigued by the premise but concerned around the idea of trying a strategy game, I would still say to give it a try. Between the gameplay changes, controller support, and accessibility options, this realm of gods and monsters is a fantastic way to start out your strategy journey."