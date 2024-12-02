Another Activision Blizzard gem is crashing onto Xbox Game Pass in *checks watch* two days

What you need to know

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled first launched on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch back on June 21, 2019.

Developed by Beenox, it's a heavily remastered version of the original Crash Team Racing developed by Naughty Dog in 1999.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is joining the Xbox Game Pass lineup on Dec. 4, 2024.

A handful of other Activision Blizzard games from the company's catalogue have been added to Xbox Game Pass in recent months, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

This year's time is waning, but there's still more games headed to Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

The official Xbox Game Pass X (Twitter) account shared on Monday that players can soon look forward to Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled joining the service on Dec. 4, 2024. First launching in June 2019, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a remaster of Naughty Dog's original Crash Team Racing. This remastered effort was developed by Beenox, a team that often provides support work on other Activision Blizzard titles, including the Call of Duty franchise.

Crash Team Racing launched on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, though oddly enough, no PC version was ever released. The game has not been updated for modern gaming consoles, meaning it still runs at 30 FPS on all platforms.

Closing out 2024 with more Activision Blizzard games

After Microsoft finished its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King in October 2023, it took some time for any benefits to filter down to players.

Over the last few months, games from Activision Blizzard's library have been very slowly but very steadily added to Game Pass at an ever-so-softly increasing pace, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and even StarCraft and StarCraft 2. Activision also launched its first-ever game on Xbox Game Pass to smashing early success with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is likely the last Activision Blizzard game to join the Game Pass lineup in 2024, but it bodes well for future additions starting in 2025, including the back catalogue of Call of Duty games.

With that said, the fact Crash Team Racing is still locked to 30 FPS is a bit of a bummer, as it's a game that would greatly benefit from playing at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S consoles. It's also more than a bit weird that it never got a Windows PC release.

