"Arguably, it is one of the best Xbox controllers money can buy." My all-time favorite Xbox and PC controller has a HUGE 40% discount for Christmas

When buying controllers for your Xbox Series X|S and PC, it is imperative to find one that will last you for years, such as controllers produced by the tech company Razer. One of Razer's finest controllers, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller, is now on sale for Christmas at various online retailers.

Its typically steep price of $149.99 is being discounted by 40%, cutting it down to $89.99 and saving customers $60.00 in the process of purchasing it.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Controller (White) | was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Need to step up your game when playing your favorite Xbox titles? Look no further than the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Controller. This controller features superb ergonomics, responsive and interchangeable buttons, a sensitivity clutch for improved aiming, and more.

Why you should buy the Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Chroma controller

(Image credit: Windows Central / Razer)

Thanks to its robust build and precise control inputs, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is my favorite controller for playing Xbox and PC games. Even our own Jez Corden has lavished it with praise in his Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma review by saying that it is, and I quote, "arguably one of the best Xbox controllers money can buy."

It is built with a mountain of features to enhance precision and controller feedback when playing Xbox and PC games. These include rear paddles to open more button options, trigger locks to reduce the force needed to activate them, and the ability to remap each button, allowing players to customize the control scheme for almost any game they play.

In addition, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has a unique tool called a Sensitivity Clutch, which reduces the speed needed for joysticks to be registered during gameplay. With just the push of a paddle, you can use the Sensitivity Clutch to adjust the sensitivity of joysticks while playing fast-paced, competitive FPS like Halo, Call of Duty, or Overwatch and pull off headshots just as accurate as a keyboard and mice.

Aside from having no wireless feature, the only significant drawback is that the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma fetches a high MSRP of $149.99, much bigger than the official Xbox controller. However, Christmas has come to save your wallets as various online retailers are selling this controller at a reduced 40% discount price of $89.99.

If you or your friends want a top-of-the-line controller that will help you experience the best Xbox games and best PC games at their greatest, then don't sleep on this deal and grab yourself a Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for Christmas.