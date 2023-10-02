Buy an Xbox Series X and Target will throw in a free $70 game, but not for long

2023 has been a good year for folks hoping to pick up gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X, as the improving global chip shortage situation means that supply has finally been able to recover enough to start meeting demand. If you're still looking to get Microsoft's flagship system yourself, right now is a particularly good time to buy thanks to a special limited-time offer from Target.

From now until Oct. 7, the retailer is offering a $70 game of your choosing on the house with every Xbox Series X purchase. That means you're getting $570 of value for just $500, and can enjoy playing something on your beefy new console without spending a cent more than the cost of the system itself.

Xbox Series X + Free $70 Game | $569.99 $499.99 at Target For a limited time, Target is offering a free $70 game of your choosing with every Xbox Series X purchase. That's some sweet value, especially since you'll want something to play on your new console.

Standing tall as the most powerful gaming console on the market in terms of raw tech specs, the Xbox Series X is positioned as Microsoft's premier gaming system. With one, you can look forward to 12 Teraflops of processing power for native 4K gaming at up to 120 FPS and 1TB of storage for your game library. Notably, it also comes with a disc drive, allowing you to play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs.

Compared to the Xbox Series S that's designed for more affordable gaming at 1440p with half the storage (there's a Series S variant with 1TB, now) and no disc drive, the Series X is more versatile and capable. It's also more expensive, too, but if a premium 4K gaming experience is what you're after, this is the system to buy.

The list of $70 games Target is allowing buyers to pair with the console is quite extensive and varied, with dozens of different titles on offer. These include many of the best Xbox games of 2023, such as Starfield, Diablo 4, and Hogwarts Legacy, along with others like Dead Island 2, the Dead Space Remake, and the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Even games that just came out like Mortal Kombat 1 are on the list, as are classics like the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim.

Overall, whether you're trying to get an Xbox Series X for personal enjoyment or you're planning to give one to a friend or family member during the holidays, this is an offer you shouldn't pass up on. Just make sure you pull the trigger before Oct. 7, or you'll miss your chance to take advantage of it.