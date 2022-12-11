Xbox Mineral Camo and Electric Volt controllers are cheaper now than ever in a flash deal

If you didn't manage to snap up a spare controller in the recent Black Friday sales, or even if you're just trying to complete a collection, then you'll be pleased to know that two of the more eye-catching designs are currently down from $69 to $44. Surprisingly that's a dollar cheaper than it was reduced to over the previous sale period.



The Mineral Camo Special Edition is one of our favorite designs and is the newest release of the two on offer. The rich blue hues in a camo pattern really make this stand out against other controllers, and there's even a matching mineral camo charging stand if you are so inclined. Like the other core controllers in the range, this can be used with current-gen Xbox Series X|S, the previous-gen Xbox One and One S, and easily connected to a Windows PC or mobile for cloud gaming.

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller Mineral Camo Special Edition $69.99 $44 at Amazon



Whether this is the first controller you've bought or the tenth, the Mineral Camo Special Edition model provides a new look that can stand out compared to other controllers, while retaining all the standard features of Xbox Series X|S controllers.

The Xbox Series X|S Electric Volt was also available at $44 at Amazon with the Mineral Camo, but as it keeps coming in and out of stock we thought we would link you to Walmart where it's at the same discount and stock seems to be more reliable. The Electric Volt definitely won't get lost easily in your gaming room, it's so bright we are surprised it doesn't glow in the dark!

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Core Controller Electric Volt $69.99 $44 at Walmart In a color that refuses to blend into the background, the Electric Volt green controller is a sight to behold. The standard Xbox Series X|S controller in this shade has previously come at a premium but is currently on sale for cheaper than the stock black and white. As of writing it went out of stock at Amazon but you can still nab this price at Walmart.

The Xbox Series S|X controller is a marked upgrade from it's predecessor, and the included share button makes it easier than ever to capture your best gaming moments to share with friends. Both of these controllers come with textured grip on the rear, triggers and bumpers which make them more comfortable over long gaming sessions. We've recently shared that the Xbox Series S is still on sale and will continue to be so over the holiday period, so these controllers make a fantastic accompaniment to what we think is the best holiday gift of 2022.



Speaking of gifts, if you're looking for the perfect present for the gamer in your life, I've got the ultimate gift guide for Xbox gamers here to inspire you.

