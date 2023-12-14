Get a great gift for the gamer in your life. Grab this discounted Xbox Wireless Controller.

Whether you love collecting controllers, need a replacement gamepad, or want to play with your friends, the Xbox Wireless Controller is an excellent option. Microsoft refined its gamepad design over the years, and the end result is the comfortable controller that ships with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Right now, you can save up to 31% on Xbox Wireless Controllers, thanks to a deal through Amazon.

Xbox Wireless Controller| was $64.99 now $45 at Amazon The Xbox Wireless Controller is the gamepad of choice for many, and for good reason. It has an ergonomic design, a familiar button layout for anyone use to Xbox or PC gaming, and it is available in a variety of colors. A holiday sale cuts up to 31% off the controller depending on the color you choose.

Gamer gifts: Our favorite picks

Pick a color

There are, quite literally, dozens of official Xbox Wireless Controllers from Microsoft. That library expands regularly and includes some limited-edition gamepads. The classic black controller and white controller are still here, of course, and those are on sale for 25% off. That discount brings the price of the Xbox Wireless Controller down to $45.

If you want something livelier, the Pulse Red Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale for an even larger 31% discount. That deal will get you one of the brightest Xbox controllers for $45. The Gold Shadow controller, which has a gradient between gold and black, costs more at $59.99, but it's still 14% off.

When I first published this post, the Electric Volt controller was on sale as well, but it appears to be out of stock. If you like a particular controller, it's probably worth grabbing while it's still available.

While the Xbox Series X|S Controller looks similar to the Xbox One controller at a glance, it has some key improvements over its predecessor. The newer controller features textured grips on the rear, triggers, and bumpers. It also has a share button, making it easier to snag screenshots and share your gameplay.

If you prefer a pro wireless controller, Turtle Beach just released the Stealth Ultra High-Performance Wireless Gaming Controller Licensed for Xbox. That gamepad will set you back $199.99 but it has a feature list even longer than its name.